Regan Smith takes lead on USA Swimming Pro Swim Series by earning big at Westmont

Regan Smith had an excellent outing in the recently concluded TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont. The TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont was held from April 12, to April 15, 2023.

A plethora of swimmers competed in the men's and women's events. Smith earned money from only two stops in this year's USA Swimming Pro Series. But the American swimmer put on some classy performances in Westmont, which led to four wins and a new US open record in the 200-meter backstroke event.

These performances have moved Regan Smith to the season lead in prize money till now. She has picked up $6,000 at the Westmont meet by winning the 100-meter backstroke, 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter butterfly.

This matched the $6,000 earnings she earned in Fort Lauderdale at the beginning of March this year.

Regan Smith competes in the Women's 200 Meter Butterfly Final on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on April 14, 2023 in Westmont, Illinois.

Regan competed in all three stops of the TYR Pro Swim Series but her participation in the Knoxville leg was cut short by a stomach bug before she could swim in any finals. Regan Smith and French swimmer Leon Marchand were the highest earners in Westmont.

Marchand emerged victorious in the 200-meter individual medley, 400-meter individual medley, 200-meter butterfly and 200-meter breaststroke. This was his first meet after one of the best NCAA Championship performances.

Smith leads Abbey Weitzeil in the overall season standings as the latter has earned $11,250 to date, followed by Katie Grimes in third place. Katie has earned $11,000.

Despite not competing in the Westmont leg, Katie Ledecky is in fourth place in the overall rankings. Lilly King earned $3,500 in Westmont.

Hunter Armstrong celebrates after winning the Men's 100 Meter Freestyle Final on Day 4 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on April 15, 2023, in Westmont, Illinois.

This was lower than the prize money she earned during the Fort Lauderdale leg. In Fort Lauderdale, Lilly earned $4,500. Also, Leah Smith earned a total of $3,000 at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont.

As far as male swimmers are concerned, backstroker and freestyler Hunter Armstrong leads all other male swimmers in the overall rankings after earning $10,000 across three stops of the TYR Pro Swim Series. Bobby Finke and Kieran Smith are not way beyond Hunter Armstrong.

Both of them have earned $9,500 each. While Leon Marchand earned $6,000 at Westmont, swimmers Hunter Armstrong and Shaine Casas earned $4,500 each.

The 2023 series will reach its conclusion next month in Mission Viejo, California. The competition will take place between May 17 and 20. There are no overall or series-long standings that will award any extra prizes, according to Swimswam.

Top 10 earners at Westmont and 2023 Season

The top ten earners at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont and the top then overall earners for the 2023 season, as revealed on Swimswam, are attached below:

Overall Top Ten Earners - Westmont Leg

Regan Smith: $6,000 Leon Marchand: $6,000 Shaine Casas and Hunter Armstrong: $4,500 - Abbey Weitzeil: $4,000 Leah Hayes: $4,000 Kieran Smith and Lilly King: $3,500 - Lydia Jacoby, Carson Foster, Nic Fink, Leah Smith, Isabelle Stadden, Bobby Finke: $3,000 -

A total of six swimmers earned $3,000 hence there was no 10th place in the overall top-10 earners for the Westmont Leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series.

Overall Top Ten Earners - 2023 Season (Including Westmont)

Regan Smith: $12,000 Abbey Weitzeil: $11,250 Katie Grimes: $11,000 Katie Ledecky: $10,500 Hunter Armstrong: $10,000 Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke: $9,500 - Ahmed Hafnaoui: $8,500 Lilly King: $8,000 Chase Kalisz: $7,500

