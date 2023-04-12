Why did Katie Ledecky withdraw from Westmont Pro Swim Series event? Real reason explored 

Katie Ledecky is a legendary as well as a fan favorite swimmer among the followers of the sport of swimming. Ever since her gold medal-winning swim in the finals of the 800-meter freestyle event at the London Olympics in 2012, Ledecky's career has been on the upward curve.

The American swimmer has dominated most of the championships she has competed in. She was to compete in the TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont, which is set to be held from April 12 to 15. However, she announced her withdrawal from the TYR Swim Series at Westmont through her recent Instagram post.

But why did she withdraw from the TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont? Katie Ledecky didn't dive into the details regarding her illness and just mentioned that she was "a bit under the weather" in her Instagram post. The Olympic gold medalist wrote,

"11 Weeks out from World Championship Trials! 🌏 I won’t be making the trip to the Westmont #TYRProSeries meet this week after being a bit under the weather the last week…staying home to train and get 100%. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead over the next few months 💪🏼🏊🏻‍♀️"

While she announced that she wouldn't be competing at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont, Katie Ledecky also stated that she was staying home to train and get back to 100%. The Olympic gold medallist was set to compete in five events in Westmont before she announced her withdrawal.

Ledecky was ready to enter the Westmont Pro Swim Series event in the women's 400-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, and 400-meter individual medley. She was the fifth seed in both the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley events.

The Olympic gold medalist has been one of the top performers in the first two stops of the TYR Pro Swim Series. The first leg of the TYR Pro Series was held in Knoxville. She emerged victorious in three events at the Knoxville leg.

The second leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series was held in Fort Lauderdale from March 1, 2023 to March 4, 2023. In Fort Lauderdale, Katie claimed two victories while also finishing as runner-up in two events.

This week's competition in Westmont kicks off with the timed finals of the 800-meter freestyle event. Although Katie Ledecky has withdrawn from the competition, there will be several other star swimmers such as Leon Marchand, Ryan Murphy, Bobby Finke, Leah Smith, Lilly King, and Regan Smith.

The final leg of the TYR Pro Swim Series will be held from May 17 to 20 in Mission Viejo, California.

Fans and followers react to Katie Ledecky's recent Instagram post announcing her withdrawal from Westmont Pro Swim Series

Katie Ledecky announced her withdrawal from the Westmont Pro Swim Series due to illness in her recent Instagram post. Some of the reactions from fans and followers are attached below:

"You’re smart to opt out. Be well! Hope you feel great in practice again and well prepared to race at Worlds. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏"

"Let’s go Katie! You will return stronger than ever 💪🏻🔥 always supporting you!! 🙌🏻"

"Rest is also important to be at top! Get well soon we Wait ! And cant Wait you see you at worlds at the top 🔝"

"World Championship Trials will be awesome! Good luck, Katie!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Hope you’re feeling better!!"

"@katieledecky Praying for speedy recovery!! You got this!"

"You got this @katieledecky ❤️🔥🔥"

"Feel better! My daughter has been looking forward to seeing you swim in person for months but she’d rather you get healthy and dominate as usual. 💪🏻"

"Going to miss you at the Tyr Pro Series event this weekend, but your health comes first. My daughter can't wait to see you swim at the trials, and neither can my wife and I!"

"Hope you get some good rest."

"You'll be missed at the meet for sure. Good for you putting your health first. I hope you feel better soon."

Her fans and followers are hopeful that Katie Ledecky will get the much-needed rest to get back to full health and start winning medals and setting new world records.

Katie Ledecky's top times in the 2022-23 season

Katie Ledeky reacts to finishing first place in the Women's LC 400-Meter IM Final during day three of the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships

The top times clocked by Katie Ledecky in the 2022-23 season as revealed on SwimSwam are attached below:

200 free – 1:54.96, 2023 Fort Lauderdale PSS (2nd in world)

400 free – 3:59.71, 2022 U.S. Open (2nd in world)

800 free – 8:13.90, 2022 U.S. Open (1st in world)

1500 free – 15:37.99, 2023 Knoxville PSS (1st in world)

400 IM – 4:36.04, 2023 Fort Lauderdale PSS (3rd in world)

Three of her top five times of the 2022-23 season have come in different legs of the TYR Pro Swim Series.

