Leon Marchand surpasses Michael Phelps' 200 meter IM Pro Swim Series record

Yet another day and yet another record broken by Leon Marchand. The French swimmer is proving now and then that he is most likely to claim the title of the next big thing in the sport of swimming.

While several other youngsters are trying to catch up to Leon Marchand, he has put up some really massive performances in recent years which has led to him grabbing most of the spotlight among the followers of swimming.

This time, he has surpassed Michael Phelps' record in the Pro Swim Series in the 200 meter individual medley event. The 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont began on April 12 and was held until April 15th at the FMC Aquatic Center in Westmont, Illinois.

On the final day of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont, the 200 meter individual medley was held. Leon Marchand competed in lane five during the fifth heats of the 200 meter IM. He clocked a time of 2:01.51 and finished first in the overall rankings at the end of the heats for the 200 meter individual medley event.

In the finals of the 200 meter individual medley, the french swimmer started in lane four. He clocked a time of 1:55.68 in the finals. Marchand brought the time under the 1:56 mark. With this swim, he broke Michael Phelps' Pro Swim Series record set more than a decade ago in 2012 when he clocked a time of 1:56.32.

But Leon's best time in the 200 meter individual medley is slightly better than his time of 1:55.68 at Westmont. The exciting young swimmer a clocked a time of 1:55.22 at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. This swim made him the sixth fastest man in history, according to Swimswam.

Leon Marchand reacts after winning the Men's 200 Meter Breaststroke Final on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on April 14, 2023

It also brought him within 1.22 seconds of Ryan Lochte's world record time of 1:54.00. At Westmont, Shaine Casas clocked a time of 1:56.06 to finish in second place in the 200 meter IM and win the silver medal. Chase Kalisz finished in third place with a time of 1:58.78 to claim the bronze medal.

Last year was especially excellent for Leon Marchand when he won two gold and one silver medal at the 2022 World Championships. Following that, he produced three gold medal-winning performances at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

In 2022, he clocked a time of 4:04.28 in the 400 meter individual medley. This made him the second fastest man in history and also brought him slightly closer to Michael Phelps' world record time of 4:03.84 which was set in 2008. Later this year, Leon Marchand will be competing at the 2023 World Championships as the reigning champion in both the 200 meter and 400 meter IM.

Gold medalist, Leon Marchand of Team France poses with their medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on day five of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

He will surely look to surpass Michael Phelps' world record in the 400 meter individual medley during the 2023 World Championships. Leon also competed in the 400 meter IM at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, where he clocked a time of 4:07.80 to become the top swimmer worldwide this season in the 400 meter IM.

The Top five swimmers in the 200 yard IM at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont

The top five swimmers at the end of the 200 yard IM event finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series at Westmont are listed below:

Leon Marchand - 1:55.68 Shaine Casas - 1:56.06 Chase Kalisz - 1:58.78 Grant House - 2:01.55 Will Licon - 2:01.62

