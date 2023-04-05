2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships: Results and Records explored

The 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships is done and dusted. The 2023 NCAA Men's Swimming Championship took place between March 22 and 25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Several swimmers rose to the occasion for their respective teams. Leon Marchand was the talk of the town among the swimming community when the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships concluded. The French swimmer went on to set a new all-time record in the 200-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley and 400-yard individual medley.

Despite Leon Marchand's contributions, Arizona State were only able to finish in second place at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships. This was Arizona State's highest-ever finish, according to Swimswam.

Things were equally competitive before the California Golden Bears, representing the University of California, ultimately finished in first place in the points table and claimed their second consecutive team title.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Jordan Crooks of Tennessee finished in first place with a time of 18.32. Josh Liendo of Florida and Luke Hobson of Texas emerged victorious in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle, respectively. Luke Hobson's winning streak continued as he won the 500-yard freestyle as well with a time of 4:07.37.

Destin Lasco, representing the California Golden Bears, won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:35.87. Another swimmer representing California, Hugo Gonzalez, finished in second place in the 200-yard backstroke.

In the 1m diving, Ohio State's Lyle Yost finished in first place, followed by Indiana's Andrew Capobianco in second place. Despite finishing second in 1m diving, Andrew Capobianco won the 3m diving event.

Indiana's Carson Tyler won the platform diving event at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

The records and results that were set at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships are explored below.

American Records, NCAA Records, U.S. Open Records and NCAA Championship Records

The American records, NCAA records, U.S. Open records, and NCAA Championship records that were set at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships, as revealed on Swimswam, are attached below:

American Records

800-yard freestyle relay - Texas (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, C. Foster): 6:03.42

200-yard individual medley - Destin Lasco (California): 1:38.10

NCAA Records

200-yard medley relay – NC State (Stokowski, Hunter, Korstanje, Curtiss): 1:20.67

800-yard free relay – Texas (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, C. Foster): 6:03.42

200-yard individual medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:36.34

200-yard free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff): 1:13.35

400-yard individual medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 3:28.82

400-yard medley relay – Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff): 2:58.32

200-yard breaststroke – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:46.91

400 free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff): 2:44.07

U.S. Open Records

200-yard medley relay – NC State (Stokowski, Hunter, Korstanje, Curtiss): 1:20.67

800-yard free relay – Texas (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, C. Foster): 6:03.42

200-yard individual medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:36.34

200-yard free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff): 1:13.35

400-yard individual medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 3:28.82

400-yard medley relay – Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff): 2:58.32

200-yard breaststroke – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:46.91

400-yard free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff): 2:44.07

NCAA Championship Records

200-yard medley relay – NC State (Stokowski, Hunter, Korstanje, Curtiss): 1:20.67

800-yard free relay – Texas (Hobson, Carrozza, Larson, C. Foster): 6:03.42

200-yard Individual Medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:36.34

200-yard free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Friese, McDuff): 1:13.35

400-yard Individual Medley – Leon Marchand (ASU): 3:28.82

400-yard medley relay – Florida (Chaney, Hillis, Liendo, McDuff): 2:58.32

200-yard breaststroke – Leon Marchand (ASU): 1:46.91

400-yard free relay – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff): 2:44.07

Top Three finishes in each event of 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

The top three finishes in each event of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships, as revealed on the Swimmeetresults, are attached below:

50-yard freestyle

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee, 18.32 Josh Liendo, Florida, 18.40 Bjorn Seeliger, Cal, 18.67

100-yard freestyle

Josh Liendo, Florida, 40.28 Jack Alexy, Cal, 40.92 Bjorn Seeliger, Cal, 40.93

200-yard freestyle

Luke Hobson, Texas, 1:30.43 Gabriel Jett, Cal, 1:30.74 Grant House, ASU, 1:31.12

500-yard freestyle

Luke Hobson, Texas, 4:07.37 David Johnston, Texas, 4:08.79 Jake Magahey, Georgia, 4:09.24

1650-yard freestyle

Will Gallant, NC State, 14:28.94 Ross Dant, NC State, 14:30.32 Jake Magahey, Georgia, 14:33.82

100-yard backstroke

Brendan Burns, Indiana, 43.61 Kacper Stokowski, NC State, 43.86 Destin Lasco, Cal, 43.94

200-yard backstroke

Destin Lasco, Cal, 1:35.87 Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 1:36.72 Hubert Kos, ASU, 1:37.96

100-yard breaststroke

Max McHugh, Minnesota, 50.00 Van Mathias, Indiana, 50.60 Denis Petrashov, Louisville, 50.78

200-yard breaststroke

Leon Marchand, ASU, 1:46.91 Caspar Corbeau, Texas, 1:49.15 Max McHugh, Minnesota, 1:49.91

100-yard butterfly

Youssef Ramadan, Virginia Tech, 43.15 Josh Liendo, Florida, 43.4 Tomer Frankel, Indiana, 44.04

200-yard IM

Leon Marchand, ASU, 1:36.34 Destin Lasco, Cal, 1:38.10 Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 1:39.00

400-yard IM

Leon Marchand, ASU, 3:28.82 Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 3:34.66 Carson Foster, Texas, 3:36.02

200-yard freestyle relay

Florida, 1:13.35 Cal, 1:13.82 NC State, 1:14.44

400-yard freestyle relay

Florida, 2:44.07 Cal, 2:44.08 ASU, 2:45.12

800-yard freestyle relay

Texas, 6:03.42 ASU, 6:05.08 Cal, 6:06.41

200-yard medley relay

NC State, 1:20.67 ASU, 1:21.07 Florida, 1:21.14

400-yard medley relay

Florida, 2:58.32 Indiana, 2:59.09 ASU, 2:59.18

1m diving

Lyle Yost, Ohio State 443.95 Andrew Capobianco, Indiana 439.45 Jack Ryan, Stanford 429.45

3m diving

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana 522.6 Shangfei Wang, USC 448.3 Quentin Henninger, Indiana 425.4

Platform diving

Carson Tyler, Indiana 476.3 Bryden Hattie, Tennessee 455.1 Quentin Henninger, Indiana

Final Scores of the top ten teams of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

The final scores of the top 10 teams of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships as revealed on Swimswam are attached below:

California - 482 Arizona State - 430 Texas - 384 Indiana - 379 NC State - 373.5 Florida - 367.5 Tennessee - 216.5 Stanford - 143.5 Virginia Tech - 133 Auburn - 127

Poll : 0 votes