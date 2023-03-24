Who is Destin Lasco? Swimmer hits 1:38.10 in the 200 IM for new record at the NCAA Men's Championships

The 2023 NCAA Men's Championships is witnessing the emergence of another great talent in the form of Destin Lasco. In the final of the 200-yard individual medley, Lasco clocked a time of 1:38.10. The University of California swimmer clocked 1:38 for the fourth straight time at the meet.

This young swimmer's full name is Destin Richard Lasco. He was born on August 7, 2001, in Galloway, New Jersey.

According to SwimSwam, he was a three-time New Jersey Swim Athlete of the Year during his high school days. Lasco is also a 23-time high school All-American and 8-time national high school record holder (short course meters) as per the aforementioned source.

The New Jersey-born swimmer was also a member of the United States of America National Junior Team and competed in the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Championships. He finished first in the 100-meter backstroke and 4x100-meter freestyle relay events.

Lasco finished in ninth place in the 50-meter freestyle event and the 100-meter freestyle event, as per SwimSwam. He announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley, on January 19, 2019. In his first-ever Pac-12 Championship, he announced his arrival at the NCAA.

The young swimmer competed in the 2021 Pac-12 Championships. There, he emerged victorious in the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke, 400-yard free relay, and 800-yard free relay events. Since then, he has showcased gradual improvements in his performances.

He was also awarded the Pac-12 Freshman Swimmer of the Year award in 2021. Destin Lasco has all the abilities to become one of the top American swimmers in the coming years.

Destin Lasco's performance in 200-yard IM at 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 2

Despite finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships, Lasco's performances were widely appreciated.

The young swimmer completed his first 50 yards with a time of 21.53. This was the fastest start of his career, according to SwimSwam. His final time in the 200-yard individual medley was 1:38.10. The New Jersey-born swimmer chopped off three one-hundredths off Caeleb Dressel's US record of 1:38.13.

Dressel set his American record of 1:38.13 at the 2018 SEC Championships. The comparison between the splits of Dressel and Destin Lasco is attached below:

Caeleb Dressel, 2018 Destin Lasco, 2023 21.03 21.53 46.04 45.97 1:14.41 1:14.79 1:38.13 1:38.10

Lasco put on a good showing in the prelims of the 200-yard individual medley of the 2023 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships. In the prelims of the 200-yard individual medley, he clocked a time of 1:38.32. Despite his excellent efforts in the final, he could only finish second to French swimmer Leon Marchand.

Marchand won the 200-yard individual medley event by clocking a time of 1:36.34. Coming so close and not being able to finish first will only motivate Lesco to keep improving his performances.

The all-time performance in the men's 200-yard individual medley (SCY), as per SwimSwam, is attached below:

Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:36.34 – 2023 NCAA Championships Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:37.69 – 2022 NCAA Championships Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:37.81 – 2023 Pac-12 Championships Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:38.10 – 2023 NCAA Championships Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 1:38.13 – 2018 SEC Championships Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 1:38.14 – 2019 NCAA Championships Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:38.21 – 2022 NCAA Championships Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:38.32 – 2023 NCAA Championships Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:38.33 – 2023 NCAA Championships Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:38.71 – 2022 NCAA Championships

