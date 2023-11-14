WATCH: When Katie Ledecky swam with a glass of chocolate milk on her head

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky stunned the sports world in 2020 with her swimming brilliance. The 26-year-old miraculously swam in a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head. Her ease at performing the trick reflected why she is one of the greatest swimmers of all time.

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has clinched many accolades over the years. She is the world record holder in the 800m and 1500m races. She also previously held the 400m world record.

Moreover, at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Ledecky made history by winning gold in the 800m freestyle race. The win marked her 16th individual world championship gold medal, surpassing the record previously held by legend Michael Phelps. She now stands as the swimmer with the most number of world championship medals.

Ledecky at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3

Indeed, Katie Ledecky’s achievements showcase her terrific mettle as a swimmer.

Another instance of her brilliance was seen in her Instagram video from 2020. The former Stanford University swimmer effortlessly kept a glass of chocolate milk on her head and began to swim to the other end of the pool. Without dropping a single drop from the glass, Ledecky swam perfectly, paddling with her legs and using her hands.

On touching the end wall, she gently held the glass in her hand. The swimmer flaunted her seamless swimming talent by taking a sip of chocolate milk from the glass. Ledecky shared the video by captioning it:

"Possibly one of the best swims of my career!"

Ledecky was performing the TikTok Got Milk challenge. It was a promotional campaign from a dairy industry-funded group, the Milk Processor Education Program.

Katie Ledecky has no plans of retiring

Katie Ledecky at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 7

Katie Ledecky was 15 years old when she made her Olympic debut in London 2012. The young swimmer had impressed the world in her first attempt by winning the 800m free gold medal.

Over the years, Ledecky dominated each Olympic games she competed in. When the swimmer was recently asked about her retirement plans, she told Swimswam:

"I can say pretty confidently that I'm not going to be done in 2024. I just don't see myself hanging it up after next year. I just love the sport too much right now. I can't wrap my head around being done next year."

Not just 2024, Ledecky is hopeful that she might compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well. She would not want to miss an Olympics taking place on her home soil. Ledecky explained that if her body allows she would definitely compete in 2028.