"I just love the sport too much right now" - Katie Ledecky rules out retirement post 2024 Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky is already a legend in the sport of swimming. Her career achievements and records are way more difficult for any swimmer to replicate.

However, there were some question marks whether she might retire post the 2024 Olympics. But Katie has now responded to that question.

According to Swimswam, Katie Ledecky spoke to the reporters during a media session for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan. The American swimmer said:

"I can say pretty confidently that I'm not going to be done in 2024. I just don't see myself hanging it up after next year. I just love the sport too much right now. I can't wrap my head around being done next year."

This news would've been a delight to the fans of Ledecky, as they would get to see their favorite swimmer dominate the sport for a few more years. Also, she didn't completely rule out the idea of competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The American swimmer gave a partial response, but assured her participation in the 2028 Olympics, if her body supports and provided she continues to love the sport. She also stated an Olympics being held in her homesoil was amazing.

Katie Ledecky said:

"I mean, L.A. is definitely in the picture. I can't fully commit to it at this point in 2023. But if I'm still loving it, if I feel like my body can do it. I think I would give it a shot. It's amazing to have that opportunity to swim in the United States at an Olympics. It's a rare opportunity, so something that I'm excited about. Whether I'm competing or not, I'll definitely be there."

The American swimmer made her Olympics debut during the 2012 London Olympics. Since then she has been a dominant force at the Olympics. Katie has so far won 10 Olympic medals, which include seven gold and three silver medals.

She has won the gold medal in the Women's 800m freestyle event for three consecutive Olympics. According to Swimswam, Ledecky is one of the only four swimmers to have won three consecutive Olympic titles in the same event.

No swimmer has won the same event at five Olympics, But, we're talking about Katie Ledecky, who may even clinch the yellow metal in the 800m freestyle at the 2028 Olympics.

What are the events Katie Ledecky is competing in at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships?

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships began on July 14 and will be held till July 30. The world's best swimmers are set to compete in Japan to win the honors. One of Team USA's most important swimmers, Katie Ledecky is also competing in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

The 2023 World Championships will be Ledecky's sixth world championships. In Japan, she will be competing in the 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle. She has won a total of 22 medals at World Championships out of which 14 are individual gold medals. The 26-year-old has also won five gold medals in relay events.