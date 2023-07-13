With the World Aquatics Championships set to commence in just two days, the world waits in anticipation of one of the biggest competitions on the planet.
As the swimming events will commence, as many as 47 gold medals and an additional two world records will be up for grabs at the premier Championships.
The previous World Aquatics Championships took place in Budapest, where the US contingent came home as the overall champion. They bagged more than twice the no. of medals won by Australia, who finished second overall in the Championships.
But while the USA is yet again sending a stacked lineup, including the likes of Katie Ledecky, the Australians will also send a strong lineup. Australia will be sending one of their strongest-ever contingents, led by five-time Olympic champ Emma McKeon and six-time Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers.
Hungary's Kristof Milak, Canada's Summer McIntosh and Frenchman Leon Marchand will aim to cause an upset and steal the show as the elites dive in the pool for a swim.
World Aquatics Championships braces for premier showdown between USA & Australia
Team USA blew their competition away at last year's World Aquatics Championships, bagging 45 medals, with 17 of them being gold. In perspective, Australia finished second in the competition with 17 medals.
All the USA's individual gold medalists from last year, barring Caeleb Dressel, will be swimming to defend their titles in Fukuoka. Katie Ledecky, and Chase Kalisz, who haven't lost a long-course World Championship or a podium finish since 2013, will look to extend their dominance with their sixth appearance at the tournament.
Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champ Lydia Jacoby and Men's 800m and 1500m champ Bobby Finke will also feature in the US lineup.
Australia, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their best-ever Olympic performance at the Tokyo Games as they send in some big names to try and take the championship away from the US.
World record-holders Kayle McKeown and Zack Stubblety-Cook, Emma McKeon- Australia's most decorated Olympian ever, and Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers, Ariarne Titmus, and Mollie O'Callaghan, will all represent the Australian flag at the World Aquatics Championships this year.
Full Swimming Schedule at the World Aquatics Championships
Saturday, 15 July
- Women's 10km open water
Sunday, 16 July
- Men's 10km open water
Tuesday, 18 July
- Women's 5km open water
- Men's 5km open water
Thursday, 20 July
- Team relay 6km open water
Sunday, 23 July
- Men’s 400m freestyle
- Women’s 400m freestyle
- Men’s 400m individual medley
- Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay
- Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay
Monday, 24 July
- Men’s 100m breaststroke
- Women’s 100m butterfly
- Men’s 50m butterfly
- Women’s 200m individual medley
Tuesday, 25 July
- Men’s 200m freestyle
- Women’s 1500m freestyle
- Women’s 100m backstroke
- Men’s 100m backstroke
- Women’s 100m breaststroke
Wednesday, 26 July
- Men’s 800m freestyle
- Women’s 200m freestyle
- Men’s 200m butterfly
- Men’s 50m breaststroke
- Mixed 4x100m medley relay
Thursday, 27 July
- Women’s 200m butterfly
- Men’s 100m freestyle
- Women’s 50m backstroke
- Men’s 200m individual medley
- Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay
Friday, 28 July
- Women’s 100m freestyle
- Women’s 200m breaststroke
- Men’s 200m backstroke
- Men’s 200m breaststroke
- Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay
Saturday, 29 July
- Women’s 50m butterfly
- Men’s 50m freestyle
- Men’s 100m butterfly
- Women’s 200m backstroke
- Women’s 800m freestyle
- Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
Sunday, 30 July
- Men’s 50m backstroke
- Women’s 50m breaststroke
- Men’s 1500 freestyle
- Women’s 50m freestyle
- Women’s 400m individual medley
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay
- Women’s 4x100m medley relay
NBC has all of the broadcasting rights of the global championships and details of the schedule can be found on their website and local listings.