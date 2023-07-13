With the World Aquatics Championships set to commence in just two days, the world waits in anticipation of one of the biggest competitions on the planet.

As the swimming events will commence, as many as 47 gold medals and an additional two world records will be up for grabs at the premier Championships.

The previous World Aquatics Championships took place in Budapest, where the US contingent came home as the overall champion. They bagged more than twice the no. of medals won by Australia, who finished second overall in the Championships.

But while the USA is yet again sending a stacked lineup, including the likes of Katie Ledecky, the Australians will also send a strong lineup. Australia will be sending one of their strongest-ever contingents, led by five-time Olympic champ Emma McKeon and six-time Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers.

Hungary's Kristof Milak, Canada's Summer McIntosh and Frenchman Leon Marchand will aim to cause an upset and steal the show as the elites dive in the pool for a swim.

World Aquatics Championships braces for premier showdown between USA & Australia

Team USA blew their competition away at last year's World Aquatics Championships, bagging 45 medals, with 17 of them being gold. In perspective, Australia finished second in the competition with 17 medals.

All the USA's individual gold medalists from last year, barring Caeleb Dressel, will be swimming to defend their titles in Fukuoka. Katie Ledecky, and Chase Kalisz, who haven't lost a long-course World Championship or a podium finish since 2013, will look to extend their dominance with their sixth appearance at the tournament.

Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champ Lydia Jacoby and Men's 800m and 1500m champ Bobby Finke will also feature in the US lineup.

Australia, meanwhile, will be looking to build on their best-ever Olympic performance at the Tokyo Games as they send in some big names to try and take the championship away from the US.

World record-holders Kayle McKeown and Zack Stubblety-Cook, Emma McKeon- Australia's most decorated Olympian ever, and Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers, Ariarne Titmus, and Mollie O'Callaghan, will all represent the Australian flag at the World Aquatics Championships this year.

Full Swimming Schedule at the World Aquatics Championships

Saturday, 15 July

Women's 10km open water

Sunday, 16 July

Men's 10km open water

Tuesday, 18 July

Women's 5km open water

Men's 5km open water

Thursday, 20 July

Team relay 6km open water

Sunday, 23 July

Men’s 400m freestyle

Women’s 400m freestyle

Men’s 400m individual medley

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Monday, 24 July

Men’s 100m breaststroke

Women’s 100m butterfly

Men’s 50m butterfly

Women’s 200m individual medley

Tuesday, 25 July

Men’s 200m freestyle

Women’s 1500m freestyle

Women’s 100m backstroke

Men’s 100m backstroke

Women’s 100m breaststroke

Wednesday, 26 July

Men’s 800m freestyle

Women’s 200m freestyle

Men’s 200m butterfly

Men’s 50m breaststroke

Mixed 4x100m medley relay

Thursday, 27 July

Women’s 200m butterfly

Men’s 100m freestyle

Women’s 50m backstroke

Men’s 200m individual medley

Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Friday, 28 July

Women’s 100m freestyle

Women’s 200m breaststroke

Men’s 200m backstroke

Men’s 200m breaststroke

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay

Saturday, 29 July

Women’s 50m butterfly

Men’s 50m freestyle

Men’s 100m butterfly

Women’s 200m backstroke

Women’s 800m freestyle

Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Sunday, 30 July

Men’s 50m backstroke

Women’s 50m breaststroke

Men’s 1500 freestyle

Women’s 50m freestyle

Women’s 400m individual medley

Men’s 4x100m medley relay

Women’s 4x100m medley relay

NBC has all of the broadcasting rights of the global championships and details of the schedule can be found on their website and local listings.

