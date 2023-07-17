“I wouldn't count anyone out” - Katie Ledecky on facing off against Summer McIntosh and Ariarne Titmus ahead of World Aquatics Championships

Katie Ledecky is all set to compete at the World Aquatics Championships, which started from July 14. Moreover, the buzz about the legend going against swimmers Summer McIntosh and Ariarne Titmus has got the sports world supremely excited. The three competitors will be participating in the 400m race. As the world’s eyes will be on the legend, Ledecky spoke about how she was feeling about competing against the two young swimmers.

Seven-time world champion Katie Ledecky boasts 19 world championship gold medals, the most in history for a female swimmer. The 26-year-old is the world record holder in the women's 800m and 1500m freestyle. In fact, she was also the former record holder in the 400m freestyle. Through her accomplishments in the swimming world, she has gained recognition as the greatest female swimmer of all time.

The World Aquatics Championships in Japan will be another opportunity for Katie Ledecky to add more medals to her list of achievements. Moreover, fans will equally be looking forward to her face off with swimmers Summer McIntosh and Ariarne Titmus. So, during a conversation with SwimSwam on July 13, when Ledecky was asked about competing against them, she had a wholesome answer to give.

Besides the 400m event, Katie Ledecky will also compete in the 800m and 1,500m freestyle in Fukuoka, Japan. She expressed that all the events are going to be important for her, just as every competitor, not just McIntosh and Titmus, will be equally important for her.

"I think all my races will be really tough and even that race, I think it's more than just those two, of course, those two are the ones that have been 356 in the last year, so they're going to be there for sure, but I wouldn't count anyone out in that race or at any of my other races."

Furthermore, she shared details about her preparation and what was going on in her mind about the championship.

“I know I just need to keep doing what I'm doing and training and continue to prepare and I feel confident in the times I posted and all my events, not just this week, but overall across the season and kind of the racing experience I've gotten, so um yeah I think I just need to keep building off of this past week and looking forward to my next races,” Ledecky told SwimSwam.

Is Katie Ledecky planning on her retirement?

26-year-old Ledecky has amassed massive achievements in her career. The winner of the highest number of medals is supremely celebrated in the sports world. Although for a layman, the swimmer’s wins might appear more than enough, Ledecky is actually not done with her victories as of now.

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 5

In a recent interview with Associated Press, she disclosed that she does not see herself retiring anytime soon. Besides the world championships, she has also been preparing for the Olympics 2024. Katie Ledecky explained that she loved the sport too much. In fact, she has her eyes on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as well. However, she cannot commit to it so soon in 2023.