What is the name of Michael Phelps' baby? All you need to know about the legendary Olympian and his wife Nicole's newborn child

The 38-year-old retired American swimmer recently welcomed his newborn baby boy, Nico Michael Phelps, along with his wife, Nicole Johnson.

The couple, blessed with three sons, Boomer, 7; Beckett, 5; and Maverick, 4; blissfully welcomed a new addition to their family on January 16, 2024. The most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold, three silver, and two bronze Olympic medals currently takes delight in being a father, following his retirement.

The couple dated each other since 2007, on and off, until they got engaged in 2015. They exchanged their vows in 2016, ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, attended by family and friends.

The legendary swimmer and the former Miss California initially announced the news of their pregnancy in October 2023. Johnson shared anniversary wishes along with a few pictures, showing her baby bump.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better! For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," Johnson wrote.

Phelps shared the exciting news with the fans a week after Nico's birth.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16. We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!"

“I love how we have dinner every night together” – Michael Phelps on spending time with his wife and sons

Michael Phelps celebrates with his wife Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after finishing first in the final heat for the Men's 200-meter Individual Medley at the 2016 c Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

Michael Phelps competed in this last race at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, clinching five gold and one silver medal. Since his retirement, Phelps is often seen enjoying his time with his wife and kids, which is evident from his social media profiles.

During an interview with People.com, he expressed enjoying quality moments with his children, including having dinner.

"As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often. I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time. It's fun just being able to hear them talk about the day, the banter back and forth. It's fun to be a part of and just fun to be a dad," said Michael Phelps.

Phelps' parents divorced when he was nine years old. Further, the legendary swimmer also suffered from anxiety and depression in 2015. Since then, America's beloved swimmer has been a passionate advocate of mental health awareness.