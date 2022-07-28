Who is Luke Hobson? Swimmer wins 200-meter men’s freestyle at the USA National Swimming Championships 2022

On the second night of the USA National Swimming Championships 2022, rising talent, Luke Hobson, secured the first position in the 200-meter freestyle category. He completed the race in a span of 1:46:14 minutes.

Hobson’s achievement is even more noteworthy as he raced past Olympian Kieran Smith, who covered the distance in 1:46:32 minutes, securing a silver medal. The bronze medal was won by Jake Magahey, who finished the race in 1:46:62 seconds.

Luke Hobson and his swimming performances so far

Rankings in the 200 meters freestyle category (Image via USA Swimming)

Luke Hobson is taking his initial steps in international competitive swimming. Despite narrowly missing out on the World Championships in April at the International Team Trials, he has improved significantly in the past few months.

Hobson is now the champion in the 200-meter freestyle category at the USA National Swimming Championships 2022.

With regards to his International Team Trials performance, the Texan swimmer commented:

"Getting seventh at Trials, I knew it was close so it really really motivated me to work hard through the summer and give it all I had in the practice and it paid off here."

Hobson is only nineteen years old and is all set for his sophomore season at the University of Texas. His performance at the USA National Swimming Championships 2022 in the 200-meter freestyle marked his personal best so far.

After winning his first national championship, Luke Hobson was all smiles and said the following:

“It’s awesome. I wanted to get the win. It was a super-fun race... It has been a super-fun year, I really love training with the Texas team.”

Here are some of Hobson's accolades in 2022:

NCAA National Runner-up Team

National Champion (800-meter freestyle relay)

Two-time All-American (500-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle relay)

Two-time Honorable Mention All-American (200-meter freestyle and 1650-meter freestyle)

Big 12 Team Champion

Big 12 Champion (800-meter freestyle relay)

