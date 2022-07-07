Who is Mary-Sophie Harvey? Canadian swimmer claims she was drugged at World Championships in Budapest

Canadian Olympic swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey claimed that she was drugged on the final night of the 2022 World Aquatics Championships. The competition was held last month in Budapest.

The star swimmer stated that she remembers celebrating the competition but there is a window of about four to six hours that she cannot remember anything about. Harvey remembers waking up the next morning with a doctor and her team manager present.

Harvey posted to Instagram about the ordeal, saying she wanted to maintain the transparency she's had with her followers thus far. The swimmer shared a poem that she may have written herself.

Harvey had this to say about the incident:

"I ended up going to the hospital, where I was met with doctors and psychologists. They tested and treated me the best way they could. They told me it happens more often [than] we think and that I was lucky in a way, to get out of this with a rib sprain and a small concussion. It did help me cure some of the fears I had but sadly not all of them."

A Canadian Swimming spokesperson also issued a statement about the incident to the Associated Press which said:

"We are aware there was an incident the night before departure from Budapest. As soon as team staff became aware, Mary received excellent medical treatment from our team physician on-site, and was cleared to travel home.

"Staff have been in contact with Mary since her return and we are offering her support. We continue to gather information on the situation, and the file has been forwarded to our independent Safe Sport officer."

It's currently unclear whether or not Harvey reported this incident to the police or kept the matter internal to Canada Swimming.

Who is Mary-Sophie Harvey? Complete guide to the Canadian swimmer

Mary-Sophie Harvey is a 22-year-old Canadian swimmer. She competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics (which were held in 2021 due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic) for Team Canada.

Harvey has been swimming competitively since 2015 when she first competed in the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships at just 15 years of age.

At the 2020 Olympics, she swam in the heats of the 4x200 m freestyle relay. The Canadian team went on to the final, where Harvey was replaced by another swimmer. The team settled for a fourth-place finish.

Despite being fairly young, the talented swimmer has a fairly decorated mantle. Harvey took home the bronze in the World Championships in Budapest this year. She also competed in the Pan American Games in 2019, where she took home three silver medals and one bronze.

Finally, at the World Junior Championships in 2015, the Canadian earned two silver and one bronze medal.

