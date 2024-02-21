Who is Meghan Cortez-Fields, everything to know about the transgender swimmer who broke records in New Jersey college tournament

Transgender swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields recently rose to fame after establishing a school record in the women’s 200m individual medley (IM) discipline, clocking a time of 2:08.20, at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships 2023-2024 on February 16.

However, she has come in for heavy criticism from former college-level swimmers Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan. Both Gaines and Scanlan have been vocal in their fight against the participation of transgender athletes in events restricted to biological female athletes.

There has also been an ongoing debate about how transgender athletes may have a competitive advantage over female athletes.

While many oppose it, arguing that it is against the principles of fairness in sports, others advocate for the participation of transgender athletes as it promotes inclusivity. This has also divided the online community into two.

Amidst all these, let’s know more about Cortez-Fields who has made headlines recently.

Where is Meghan Cortez-Fields’ hometown?

Cortez-Fields hails from College Station, a city in eastern Texas.

Which college is Meghan Cortez-Fields in?

Megan Cortez-Fields is a senior at the Ramapo College of New Jersey. She is presently pursuing a major in Chemistry and a minor in Sociology and Crime & Justice.

In which swimming disciplines does Cortez-Fields specialize?

Megan Cortez-Fields specializes in butterfly and individual medley events.

When did Meghan Cortez-Fields transition to the women’s team?

After being a member of the men’s team for three years, she transitioned to the women’s team in November 2023.

What are some of Cortez-Fields' other achievements?

Besides her impressive performance in the 200m IM, Cortez-Fields also secured second place in the 100m butterfly, clocking 57.05, to finish behind Rowan University’s Ella Pennington (55.31). She also finished eighth in the finals of 100m freestyle as she completed the swim in 55.13s.

In 2023, Cortez-Fields had clinched titles in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking a new program record time of 57.22s in fly, and the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:12.05 at the Cougar Splash Invitational 2023 in Dallas, Pennsylvania.

Her performance at the Cougar Splash Invitational played a key role in the Ramapo College women’s team’s fifth-place finish in the meet hosted by Misericordia University at the Dallas High School Aquatic Center.

Who is Meghan Cortez-Fields’ inspiration?

Cortez-Fields has been hugely inspired by the achievements of Lia Thomas. Thomas is the first openly gay transgender swimmer to win an NCAA Division I National Championship as she clinched the women's 500-yard freestyle event in 2022.