Some Americans oppose transgender athletes participating in gender-aligned sports

Transgender athletes face more opposition in the United States for competing in the sports categories that align with their gender identity.

According to a report from Gallup, roughly 70% of U.S. citizens express opposition to trans athletes for not competing in the categories that correspond with the sexes assigned to them at birth.

The poll was conducted through telephone interviews from May 1 - 24, 2023, with around 1,000 people participating in the survey. The survey's findings showed that around 69% out of the 1000 people believe that trans athletes should compete in a sports team that corresponds to the sex assigned at birth.

This marks an increase compared to 2021 when 62% of the individuals held this perspective. The survey also revealed a high rise in the percentage of individuals who believe that changing one's gender is morally objectionable, with the figure rising from 51% in 2021 to 55% in the current year.

The citizens opposing the inclusion are of the view that trans athletes, specifically transgender girls, and women get unfair competitive advantages.

Riley Gaines supports the suspension of Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy

Riley Gaines speaks on the advocacy against unfair competition in women's sports

Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy was suspended by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on the basis of her threatening and abusive actions.

Riley Gaines, a passionate advocate for women's sports, who strongly opposes the inclusion of trans athletes in events aligned with their gender identity, expressed her support on social media for UCI's decision. Gaines also backed it up by sharing screenshots of Ivy's previous disturbing posts.

Riley Gaines has been actively fighting to form equal opportunities for women athletes in sports. She also commended the policy change that was brought in by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF). On January 15, 2023, the IPF updated its transgender inclusion policy to align with the guidelines set forth by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Trans athletes competing in the women's category were requested by the IOC to reduce their testosterone levels to less than 10 nanomoles per litre 12 months before competing. Gaines celebrated this development on social media by praising Lea Christina, who was at the frontline of the movement after she had lost to transgender woman Anne Andres.

Gaines had once again taken to her social media to share her joy after North Carolina passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act. The act restricts male students from playing in "athletic teams designated for females, women or girls.”

While the debate regarding trans athletes' participation in sports without affecting the fairness in sports carries on, one can expect new developments in the upcoming time.