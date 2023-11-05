Who is Riley Gaines' husband? Everything to know about Louis Barker who the former swimmer met at University of Kentucky

Riley Gaines, who advocates for the safety of women's sports and the exclusion of transgender athletes from women's sports, married her best friend Louis Barker on May 29, 2022.

While Gaines was pursuing health sciences at the University of Kentucky, Barker was pursuing a degree in business administration. They cherished time together as friends at the University. The mutual affection gradually turned their friendship into a beautiful relationship.

They started dating in 2019 and got married after three years in 2022. Barker was born in Crawley, a town in England, and finished high school at Millfield School, specializing in management coursework.

Barker, who earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, is a proprietor of LCB Pools, a business providing pool designs and offering services. He is also an entrepreneur at the Chandler and Son and manages multiple aspects of the business.

He was born and raised in an English town by his mother - Julie, and father - Aidan, and has a brother named Marcus. Gaines and Barker can be seen spending quality time together as a married couple on many occasions. The couple also has been very supportive of each other, from Gaines putting down a heartfelt message on Barker's birthday to Barker donning a women's swimming suit on Halloween referring to transgender athletes competing in women's sports, an issue Gaines has been fighting against.

"It's almost as if they're ashamed of themselves," Riley Gaines slashes protestors ahead of her speech at California College

Riley Gaines slams the protestors before her speech at California college

Riley Gaines was invited to deliver a speech at Davis College Republicans, at the University of California, Davis, on November 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. to express her views on protecting women's sports.

The former NCAA swimmer, who has vehemently taken a stand against transgender athletes competing in the women's category, was confronted by protestors, ahead of her speech, at 5:30 p.m. The protestors had arranged for the demonstration on social media a few days back, by sharing an invitation.

Undeterred by the opposition faced by Northern California's home of resistance, Gaines stood by her decision and was present at the venue to deliver her speech. She shared a video of the protestors who were seen holding posters, and wrote a befitting message. The protestors had covered their faces and were heard shouting,

“We’re here, we’re queer, Riley is not welcome here!”

"Notice they never show their faces," Gaines wrote. "It's almost as if they're ashamed of themselves. And rightfully so," Gaines added.

Expand Tweet