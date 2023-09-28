Who will represent Team USA in Meet 1 of the Swimming World Cup? Everything you need to know about the 13 athletes who will travel to Berlin

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be held at three different venues for nine days in October.

The World Cup Series will be hosted by three countries, including Germany, Greece, and Hungary. The World Cup, which serves as the qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, will be held in 50m pools.

The series will kick off with its first meeting in the German capital, Berlin, from October 6 to 8, 2023 at the SSE. Athens will be the host for the second meeting scheduled from October 13 to 15, 2023. The series will conclude with the final gathering in Budapest, Hungary's capital, from October 20 to 22, 2023.

USA Men's Team at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023

Nic Fink competes in the men's 50m breaststroke heats at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan

A total of 13 athletes will represent the USA in Berlin, including eight male athletes. The three-time World Championships gold medalist, Nic Fink, will represent the USA.

Fink displayed a remarkable performance by winning one gold, two silver, and one bronze at the 2023 World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka. Fink will be joined by the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Michael Andrew.

Sean Grieshop, a two-time NCAA medalist and twice a World Junior Champion, has also earned his spot in the team. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, Kieran Smith, will also represent the USA alongside Joshua Brown, Charlie Clark, Trenton Julian, and Kyle Verstandig.

List of athletes in the USA Men's team

Michael Andrew

Joshua Brown

Charlie Clark

Nic Fink

Sean Grieshop

Trenton Julian

Kieran Smith

Kyle Verstandig

USA Women's Team at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023

Katie Grimes prepares to compete in the Open Water 4x1500m mixed relay at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan

A total of five female athletes will represent the USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup. The four-time World Championships medalist, Katie Grimes, earned her spot in the squad. Grimes won two silver medals at the 2022 Championships in 1500m freestyle and in 400m medley. She clinched a silver in the 400m medley and a bronze in 10 km open water in Fukuoka.

Grimes will be joined by Beata Nelson, the current American record holder in the women's 100m SC IM. Other athletes to represent the USA include the Olympic medalist, Torri Huske. Sianna Savarda and Claire Weinstein have also earned their spot to compete in the Swimming World Cup.

List of athletes in the USA Women's team

Katie Grimes

Torri Huske

Beata Nelson

Sianna Savarda

Claire Weinstein

The athletes finishing in the top 20 at an individual meet, will bag a good amount of prize money which can be found here.