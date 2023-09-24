World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 Prize money breakdown: How much will the athletes earn?

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is scheduled to take place at three different venues in October 2023.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will serve as the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The World Cup Series, including three meets, will be held for nine days across three countries, including Germany, Greece, and Hungary.

The will be prize money for the overall top winner of the series as well as the top finishers at each meet. The top eight athletes from the overall series will bag a good amount of prize money. Athlete securing the first position will pocket a total of US $100,000. The runner-up of the series will amass a prize money of $70,000 with the athlete in third place bagging $30,000.

The athlete finishing fourth will pocket $15,000, with the athlete finishing fifth gathering $14,000. The athlete securing sixth place will take home $12,000. The athletes finishing in seventh and eighth place will collect $11,000 and $10,000, respectively.

Prize money for the top 8 overall athletes of the Series:

US $100,000 US $70,000 US $30,000 US $15,000 US $14,000 US $12,000 US $11,000 US $10,000

The swimmers setting new world records will receive an additional prize money of $10,000.

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023: Prize money for each meet

Katie Ledecky and Nic Fink at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana

The 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup will be a series of three meets. With all the events taking place in the 50m pool, the first meet will be held in Berlin, Germany from October 6 to 8, 2023.

The second meeting will take place in Athens, Greece for three days from October 13 to 15, 2023. The Hungarian capital, Budapest, will host the third meeting from October 20 to 22, 2023. The athletes finishing at the top positions in each meeting will pocket a good amount of prize money.

Prize money for the top 20 athletes at an individual meeting is given below:

US $12,000 US $10,000 US $8,000 US $6,000 US $5,500 US $5,400 US $5,300 US $5,200 US $5,100 US $5,000 US $4,900 US $4,800 US $4,700 US $4,600 US $4,500 US $4,400 US $4,300 US $4,200 US $4,100 US $4,000

Moreover, the swimmers winning the same event at all three meets of the series will also receive an additional prize money of $10,000.