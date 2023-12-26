"Winter Wonderland Fun" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares glimpses of family's Christmas celebrations

The legendary swimmer Michael Phelps celebrated Christmas surrounded by his loved ones. Phelps was seen enjoying a cozy and festive Christmas along with his wife, Nicole Phelps, and three sons - Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Nicole shared pictures of the family enjoying the holiday festivities. The boys were seen having a blast decorating gingerbread with royal icing, candies, and sprinkles.

The kids seemed to be happy while conversing with the Santa Claus. The family posed for a photo with Santa Claus and two dazzling Christmas trees. The legendary swimmer's wife shared the pictures on social media and wrote:

"Winter Wonderland Fun."

Michael Phelps opted for a casual look, donning a grey full-sleeved t-shirt with a puffer jacket and the boys were seen wearing checkered shirts. The former Miss California wore a grey dress, which made her baby bump quite visible.

The couple is all set to welcome their fourth boy in April 2024. After spending a major chunk of his life as a professional and decorated swimmer, the 38-year-old now takes immense pleasure in being a father to three children.

"There’s no other person that would be able to support me like she has," Michael Phelps on his wife Nicole Phelps

Michael Phelps poses for a photo with his wife Nicole Phelps during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Michael Phelps has always been a devoted advocate for awareness of mental health. The legendary athlete's swimming accolades are unparalleled. But his journey has not always been smooth sailing.

His parents went through a divorce when he was only 9, and he was raised by his mother. Phelps struggled with depression in 2015. The legendary swimmer has never been shy of admitting to having gone through depression and anxiety and of taking help from meditation and talking therapy.

During an interview with TODAY.com, Michael Phelps expressed his gratitude towards his wife for supporting him through his ups and downs.

“Not having a father growing up... all of these emotions that are coming up are very intense. I want to be a better dad than my father was to me," Phelps said.

“For 15 years, Nicole has seen me go up and down. There’s no other person that would be able to support me like she has. She’s the glue that holds all of us together,” the former American swimmer expressed.

Michael Phelps retired in 2012 after the Rio Olympics as the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, including 23 gold.