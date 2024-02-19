World Aquatics Championships 2024: 5 Swimmers who won multiple medals

The 2024 World Aquatics Championships concluded with thrilling performances from numerous athletes, who won multiple medals.

The Championships commenced on February 2, with the swimming events starting on February 11, and concluded on February 18, 2024, in Doha, Qatar. The events were held at three different venues.

The Chinese squad topped the medal tally with 33 medals, including 23 gold, eight silver, and two bronze medals. The Americans followed the Chinese squad with 23 medals, including nine gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals.

A few of the athletes won several medals at the championships, including Kate Douglass, Claire Curzan, Hunter Armstrong, Nic Fink, and Pan Zhanle.

Kate Douglass secured five medals and set an American record at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Kate Douglass at 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Kate Douglass bagged five medals after competing in six events. She recorded a personal best of 2:07.05 to defend her world championship title in the 200m IM. The 22-year-old broke the American record in the 50m freestyle event after clocking 23.91 seconds and securing a silver medal.

Further, she won a gold medal in the 4x100m mixed medley, another silver in the 200m breaststroke, and a bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed freestyle.

Claire Curzan secured six medals at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Claire Curzan competes in the Women's 200m Backstroke at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Claire Curzan showed an impeccable display of her swimming skills at the championships after clinching six medals, including four gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

She secured the gold medals in 50m, 100m, 200m backstroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay along with Douglass, Nic Fink, and Hunter Armstrong. Claire won a silver medal in 100m butterfly and a bronze medal in 4x100 mixed freestyle.

Hunter Armstrong clinched multiple medals in backstroke and freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Hunter Armstrong secured seven medals at the championships. He excelled in the 100m backstroke after clocking an impressive 52.68 seconds. The 23-year-old secured the other two gold medals in the team events, including the 4x100m men's and mixed medley.

He secured a silver medal in the 50m backstroke after finishing behind Isaac Cooper of Australia and went on to bag three bronze medals in team events, including 4x100 men's and mixed freestyle and 4x200m freestyle.

Nic Fink secures three medals in the backstroke events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

The five-time world champion Nic Fink clinched three medals in the event at the 2024 World Championships.

He clinched gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking 58.57 seconds, and two bronze medals in the 50m and 200m breaststroke after registering 26.49 and 2:08.85 seconds, respectively. Moreover, he also clinched two gold medals in 4x100m men's and mixed medley.

Pan Zhanle clinched four gold medals in Doha

19-year-old Chinese swimmer PanZhanle had a prosperous streak at the 2024 World Championships, securing four gold medals, including the 100m freestyle, clocking 47.53. The youngster won the other three gold medals in team events, including 4x100m, 4x200m, and 4x100m mixed freestyle.

Zhanle amazed the swimming fans after recording the fastest 100m freestyle which he swam as the anchor swimmer for the team in the men's 4x100m freestyle. He clocked a striking 46.80 seconds in the last 100m.