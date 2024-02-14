The World Aquatic Championships had an exciting Day 3 (Swimming) in which America's Claire Curzon and Hunter Armstrong clinched gold medals in the Women's 100m backstroke and the Men's 100m backstroke respectively.

The event saw amazing performances in the swimming discipline on the first day. From Summer McIntosh ending Katie Ledecky's 13-year winning streak to Kate Douglass defending her World Aquatics Championships 200m medley title, the Championships is just a glimpse of the exciting performances that are yet to be witnessed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 3 of the swimming discipline had the finals of the Men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke, as well as Women's 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and 100m breaststroke. Curzon and Armstrong displayed astounding performances to win gold in the 100m Backstroke in the Women's and Men's disciplines respectively.

The Official X (Twitter) handle of World Aquatics tweeted regarding their double gold-winning feat.

"Double gold for USA winning the Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke finals. Claire Curzan - 58.29, Hunter Armstrong - 52.68," tweeted World Aquatics.

Expand Tweet

USA's Armstrong had a photo finish in the 100m Backstroke, winning by a mere margin of 0.02 seconds. Armstrong won the gold medal, clocking 52.68 seconds, Spain's Hugo Gonzales took the silver with 52.70, and Apostolos Christou of Greece took home the bronze medal, clocking 53.36 seconds.

"Hunter Armstrong (52.68) edges out Hugo Gonzalez (52.70) by just 0.02 in the Men’s 100m Backstroke," tweeted World Aquatics.

Expand Tweet

Hunter Armstrong's journey as a swimmer

2024 World Aquatics Championships - Armstrong wins the gold medal at the Doha on Day 12: Swimming

Hunter Armstrong displayed potential as a young swimmer. He was part of his school's swimming program. Currently, he holds the World Record in the long course 50m backstroke event. Armstrong set the record in the US International team trials in 2022.

Armstrong qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics after he finished second in the 100m backstroke in the US national trials. He was part of the US Olympic Swim team where he swam the backstroke leg of the prelims of the 4x100m medley relay.

The team won gold, with Armstrong winning his first Olympic gold medal. The 2022 edition of the World Aquatic Championships was a successful campaign for Armstrong, as he won five medals in total, including two golds, two silvers, and a bronze medal.