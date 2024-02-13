World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 3: Schedule, athletes in action, and more

The World Aquatics Championship kicked off on February 2 in Doha with the swimming events commencing on Sunday, February 11. Day 2 had a lot of exciting events like the heats of the women’s 100m backstroke, 1500m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and men’s 100m backstroke, as well as the 200m freestyle.

Day 2 saw many exciting victories, with Kate Douglass clinching the gold medal in the 200m individual medley and Angelina Kohler winning the gold in the women's 100m fly, breaking her German record.

The lineup on Day 3 ( Tuesday, February 13) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 has swimmers competing in heats of the Men's 50m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 800m freestyle and women's 200m freestyle.

Day 3 of the World Aquatics Championships will also have the semifinals of the men's 50m breaststroke, 200m butterfly and women's 200m freestyle.

Many prominent swimmers would be competing for the World Aquatics Championship medal in the finals of the Men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and the women's 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Claire Curzan who won the silver medal on Day 2 of the World Aquatics Championships in the 100m fly will be competing for gold in the Women's 100m backstroke on Day 3. USA's Hunter Armstrong will compete alongside Pieter Coetze, Jack Aikins, and Hugo Gonzalez for the Men's 100m Backstroke title.

Swimmers in action on Day 3 of the Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Hunter Armstrong of the USA has qualified for the Men's 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Championships 2024.

This is the list of the athletes that you will be witnessing on Day 3 of the World Aquatics Championships.

Women's 50m Backstroke heats

Aaliyah Palestrini, Hearmela Neguse, Yaba Kamara, Aichata Diabate, Kamila Moina Touma Ibrahim, Assita Diarra, Maleek Almukhtar, Jennifer Lynn Harding-Marlin, Idealy Tendrinavalona, Noor Yusuf Abdulla, Gaurika Singh, Jessica Humphrey, Eda Zeqiri, Chanchakriya Kheun, Denise Donelli, Carolann Faeamani, Tayamika Changanamuno, Ariuntamir Enkh-Amgalan, Suvana Chetana Baskar, Yi-En Wu, Anastasiya Shkurdai, Maria Godden, Patricija Geriksonaite, Abril Aunchayna, Teresa Ivan, Donata Katai, Mia Phiri, Levenia Sim, Xeniya Ignatova, Jie Chen, Kira Toussaint, Adela Piskorsia, Jaclyn Barclay, Paulina Peda Carmen Weiler Sastre, Fanny Teijonsalo,Saovanee Boonamphai, Masniari Wolf, Camila Rebelo, Louise Hansson, Iona Anderson, Ingrid Wilm, Maaike De Waard, Costanza Cocconcelli, Hoi Shun Stephanie Au, Emma Harvey, Seungwon Kim, Barbora Janickova, Tayde Sansores, Claire Curzon, Roos Vanotterdijk, Lauren Cox, Theodora Drakou, Kathleen Dawson, Andrea Berrino Tayla Jonker Nina Stanisavljevic

Women's 200m Freestyle heats

Lana Hijazi, Galyah Ngerchesiuch Mikel, Mia Lee, Duana Lama, Hiruki De Silva, Jehanara Nabi, Kaltra Meca , Charissa Panuve, Mashael Meshari A Alayed, Sara Akasha, Harper Barrowman , Beatriz Padron, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maria Daza Garcia, Kamonchanok Kwanmuang, Sylvia Statkevicius, Ashley Lim, Ani Pghosyan, Julimar Avila Mancia, Teia Isabella Salvino, Iris Julia Berger, Rebecca Smith, Nagisa Ikemoto, Yanhan AI, Erika Fairweather, Bingjie LI, Lucy Hope, Giulia D'Innocenzo, Elisabet Gamez Matos, Ela Naz Ozdemir, Victoria Catterson , Francisca Soares Martins, Janja Segel, Brianna Throssell, Shayana Jack, Barbora Seemanova, Maria Fernanda De Oliveira Da Silva Costa, Anastasia Gorbenko, Dune Coetzee, Enkhkhusien Batbayar, Aleksandra Polanska, Daria Golovaty, Addison Sauickie, Nikolett Padar, Siobhan Bernadetter Haughey, Marrit Steenbergen, Valentine Dumont, Janna Van Kooten, Yeonkyung Hur, Maria Victoria Yegres Cottin.

Men's 200m Butterfly heats

Maxim Skazobtsov, Siraj Sufiyan A Al Sharif, Ahmed Theibich, Max Litchfield, Gerald Hernandez, Nika Tchitchiashvili, Xavier ventura, Diego Nicolas Balbi Alayo,Simon Bachmann, Isaiah Aleksenko, Clinton Opute, Marius Toscan, Matheus Gonche, Lewis Clareburt, Zach Harting, Richard Marton, Alberto Razzetti, Nao Horomura, Ondrej Gemov, Yezuel Morales, David Arias Gonzalez, Raben Severin Dommann, Hector Ruvalcaba, Xizhe Wang, Federico Burdisso, Krzysztof Chmielewski, Denys Kesil, Patar Petrov Mitsin, Samuel Kostal, Abdalia Nasr, Ramil Valizade, Junghun Park, Chad Le Clos, Arbidel Gonzalez, Tomoru Honda, Martin Espenrnberger, Mathew Sates, Kregor Zirk, Erick Gordillo, Navaphat Wongcharoen.

Men's 800m Freestyle heats

Mohammed Hani S Al Zaki, Liggjas Joensen, Ilias El Fallaki, Alberto Vega, Mal Gashi, Rodolfo Falcon Jr, Ratthawit Thammananthachote, Hoe Yeah Khiew, Lucas Pierre A Henveaux, Dimitrios Markos, Antonio Djakovic, Dyaln Robert Porges Avila, Glen Jun Wei Lim, Diego Dulieu, Loris Bianchi, Juan Manuel Morales, Liwei Fei, Huy Hoang Nguyen, Carlos Garach Benito,Marc- Antonine Oliver, Charlie Clark, Felix Auboeck, David Johnston, Ilia Sibirtsev, Shogo Takeda, Vlad Stefan Stancu, Alfonso Enrique Mestre Vivas, Luca De Tullio, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Daniel Wiffen, Florian Wellbrock, Guiherme Costa, Damien Joly, Jon Joentvedt, Victor Johansson, Henrik Christiansen, Kristof Rasovszky, Woomin Kim, Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ahmed Hafnaoui, Sven Schwarz, Elijah Winnington, David Betlehem, Kuzey Tuncelli, Zhanshuo Zhang.

Men's 200m Freestyle Finals

Guiherme Costa, Elijah Winnington, Lukas Martens, Danas Rapsys, Sunwoo Hwang, Luke Hobson, Rafael Miroslaw, Duncan Scott.

Women's 1500m Freestyle Finals

Eve Thomas, Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, Bingjie Li, Simona Quadarella, Isabel Gose, Maddy Gough, Peiqi Yang, Kristel Kobrich.

Women's 100m Backstroke Finals

Kathleen Dawson, Lauren Cox, Jacyln Barclay, Claire Curzan, Ingrid Wilm, Iona Anderson, Kira Toussaint, Maaike De Waard.

Men's 100m Backstroke Finals

Miroslav Knedla, Roman Mityukov, Hugo Gonzalez, Hunter Armstrong,Pieter Coetze, Apostolos Christou, Evangelos Makrygiannis, Jack Aikins.

Schedule for Day 3 ( Swimming)

The schedule for the third day ( Tuesday, February 13) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in local time is given below:

12:03 PM - Men's 50m Breaststroke heats

12:15 PM - Women's 200m Freestyle heats

12:34 PM - Men's 200m Butterfly heats

12:52 PM - Men's 800m Freestyle heats

9:32 PM - Men's 200m Freestyle Finals

9:40 PM - Women's 1500m Freestyle Finals

10:04 PM - Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinals

10:21 PM - Women's 100m Backstroke Finals

10:29 PM - Men's 100m Backstroke Finals

10:43 PM - Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals

11:03 PM - Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

11:15 PM - Women's 100m Breaststroke Finals