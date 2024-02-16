World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 5 Results: Claire Curzan and Pan Zhanle clinch Gold, Jack Aikins tops the 200m backstroke semifinals.

With five finals lined up, the 2024 World Aquatics Championships concluded the fifth day of the swimming events.

The Championships began on February 2, with the swimming events commencing on February 11, 2024. The American squad secured a gold and a silver medal on the fifth day. Claire Curzan maintained her victorious run by clinching a gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke. She clocked an impressive time of 27.43 seconds to leave behind Australia's Iona Anderson and Canada's Ingrid Wilm, who clocked 27.45 and 27.61 seconds, respectively.

22-year-old Carson Foster bagged a silver medal after registering 1:56.97. He finished behind Finlay Knox and was followed by Alberto Razzetti, who clocked 1:56.64 and 1:57.42, respectively.

19-year-old Chinese swimmer Pan Zhanle clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle, clocking 47.53 seconds after recording the world's fastest time in the same length and style on the first day of the swimming events.

Jack Aikins earned his spot to compete in the men's 200m backstroke finals on Day 6 after clocking 1:56.32. Kate Douglass qualified for the women's 100m freestyle finals after completing the race in 53.31 seconds. She will also be seen competing in the 200m breaststroke on Day 6 after qualifying with a time of 2:23.17.

Moreover, Jake Foster and Nic Fink will be seen competing against each other in the men's 200m breaststroke after qualifying with 2:08.78 and 2:09.87, respectively.

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Swimming Day5 Full Results

Claire Curzan poses with her gold medal after the Medal Ceremony for the Women's 50m Backstroke Final at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.

Day 5 of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships featured the finals for women's 50m backstroke, 200m butterfly, 4x200m Freestyle Relay, and men's 200m medley and 100m freestyle. The results for Day 5 final events are given below:

Women's 50m backstroke on Day 5 at the World Aquatics Championships

Claire Curzan (USA) - 27.43 Iona Anderson (AUS) - 27.45 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) - 27.61 Lauren Cox (GBR) - 27.65 Theodora Drakou (GRE) - 27.48 Adela Piskorska (POL) - 28.09 Kira Toussaint (POL) - 28.28 Lousie Hansson (SWE) - 28.32

Women's 200m butterfly on Day 5 at the World Aquatics Championships

Laura Stephens (GBR) - 2:07.35 Helena Rosendahl (DEN) - 2:07.44 Lana Pudar (BIH) - 2:07.92 Rachael Klinker (USA) - 2:08.19 Yonghui Ma (CHN) - 2:08.77 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) - 2:08.81 DalmaSebestyen (HUN) - 2:09.80 Sujin Park (KOR) - 2:10.09

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

China - 7:47.26 Great Britain - 7:50.90 Australia - 7:51.41 Brazil - 7:52.71 New Zealand - 7:53.02 Canada - 7:55.71 Netherlands - 7:55.84 Hungary - 7:56.58

Men's 200m medley

Finlay Knox (CAN) - 1:56.64 Carson Foster (USA) - 1:56.97 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) - 1:57.42 Daiya Seto (JPN) - 1:57.54 Shaine Casas (USA) - 1:57.73 Duncan Scott (GBR) - 1:57.75 Lewis Clareburt (NZL) - 1:58.66 Zhanshuo Zhang (CHN) - 1:59.17

Men's 100m freestyle

Zhanle Pan (CHN) - 47.53 Alessandro Miressi (ITA) - 47.72 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) - 47.78 Matthew Richards (GBR) - 47.82 Sunwoo Hwang (KOR) - 47.93 Andrej Barna (SRB) - 48.02 Matt King (USA) - 48.06 Haoyu Wang (CHN) - 48.06