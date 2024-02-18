World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 8: Schedule, athletes in action, and more

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 is all set to culminate with the swimming events concluding on February 18, 2024, in Doha, Qatar.

Day 7 (February 17, 2024) witnessed the swimmers vying for the top honors in the men’s 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, and 800m freestyle.

The USA’s Claire Curzan capped off an incredible campaign at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 as she accomplished a treble in the backstroke events, winning the 200m in 2:05.77. She had earlier collected the 50m and 100m titles with times of 27.43 and 58.29, respectively.

Thus, she became only the third swimmer after Kaylee McKeown and Qin Haiyang in the history of the World Championships to win the 50m/100m/200m distances in a single stroke. McKeown and Haiyang had accomplished this last year in Fukuoka in backstroke and breaststroke events.

Another highlight of the day was Sarah Sjostrom bagging her sixth title overall in the women’s 50m butterfly, clocking a time of 24.63. The Swedish swimmer now owns 23 overall medals, 13 of which are gold, in the World Championships’ history.

Having achieved the 1500m gold already, Simona Quadarella went on to claim the gold in the 800m distance with a time of 8:17.44, finishing 0.09 seconds ahead of Isabel Gose from Germany.

The other winners from the day were Vladyslav Bukhov and Diogo Matos Ribeiro in the men’s 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly events respectively. In the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, China (3:21.18) defeated Australia (3:21.78) to clinch the title.

The eighth and last day (February 18, 2024) of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 will see the swimmers competing in the men’s and women's 400m medley heats and finals.

Additionally, the men’s 50m backstroke, 1500m freestyle, women’s 50m breaststroke, and freestyle disciplines finals are all scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 18. The men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay heats and finals will also take place on the last day of the World Aquatics Championships 2024.

Some of the prominent swimmers to look out for on the final day of the World Aquatics Championships 2024 (February 18) are Sarah Sjostrom, Kate Douglass, Michael Andrew, Hunter Armstrong, Tang Qianting, and Daiya Seto.

Athletes in action on Day 8 of the Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Sarah Sjostrom will compete in the 50m freestyle on Day 8 (swimming) at Doha Championships (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Men’s 400m Medley

Carson Foster, Daiya Seto, Alberto Razzetti, Tomoru Honda, Lewis Clareburt, Max Litchfield, Balazs Hollo, Lorne Wigginton, Matthew Sates, Apostolos Papastamos, Zhanshuo Zhang, Thomas Jansen, Collyn Gagne, David Johnston, Richard Nagy, Minseop Kim, Hsing-Hao Wang, Robert-Andrei Badea, Marius Toscan, Quang Thuan Nguyen, Erick Gordillo, Jaouad Syoud, Khai Xin Tan, Fers Erzen Anze, Jarod Arroyo, Oliver Durand, Ahmed Theibich

Women’s 400m Medley

Freya Constance Colbert, Sara Franceschi, Ella Jansen, Cyrielle Duhamel, Kiah Melverton, Boglarka Kapas, Anastasia Gorbenko, Ichika Kajimoto, Lilla Bognar, Anja Crevar, Agostina Hein, Tessa Cieplucha, Kayla Han, Kamonchanok Kwanmuang, Yihan Mao, Gabrielle Roncatto, Kristen Elena Romano, Xiandi Chua, Zuzanna Famulok, Applejean Gwinn, Nikoleta Trnikova, Karin Belbeisi

Men’s 50m Backstroke Finals

Michael Andrew, Hugo Gonzalez, Pieter Coetze, Isaac Cooper, Hunter Armstrong, Ksawery Masiuk, Michele Lamberti, Ole Braunschweig

Women’s 50m Breaststroke Finals

Mona Mc Sharry, Lara Van Niekerk, Benedetta Pilato, Ruta Meilutyte, Tang Qianting, Piper Enge, Veera Kivirinta, Ida Hulkko

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Finals

Florian Wellbrock, David Aubry, David Betlehem, Mykhailo Romanchuk, Sven Schwarz, Daniel Wiffen, Liwei Fei, Kuzey Tuncelli

Women’s 50m Freestyle Finals

Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Anna Hopkin, Kate Douglass, Sarah Sjostrom, Katarzyna Wasick, Shayna Jack, Michelle Coleman, Taylor Ruck

Schedule for the Day 8 Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024

The schedule for the swimming events (Day 8) at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 is as follows (Local time):

9:32 AM - Men’s 400m Medley Heats

9:50 AM - Women’s 400m Medley Heats

10:09 AM - Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

10:25 AM - Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Heats

7:02 PM - Men’s 50m Backstroke Finals

7:09 PM - Women’s 50m Breaststroke Finals

7:16 PM - Men’s 1500m Freestyle Finals

7:46 PM - Women’s 50m Freestyle Finals

8:01 PM - Men’s 400m Medley Finals

8:19 PM - Women’s 400m Medley Finals

8:37 PM - Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay Finals

8:55 PM - Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay Finals

Where to watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024?

One can watch the World Aquatics Championships 2024 through the World Aquatics website and on Peacock.