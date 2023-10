World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, Meet 2: Schedule, Where to watch, and more

After the successful conclusion of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup: Meet 1, the World Cup is gearing up for its second meeting. It is to be held at the Athens Olympic Aquatic Centre in Greece from October 13 to 15, 2023.

The three-series Swimming World Cup serves as the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Schedule for the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, Meet 2

Day 1 - October 13, 2023 (Friday)

Heats

2:00 am - Women 50m Freestyle

2:00 am - Women 400m Freestyle

2:00 am - Women 50m Backstroke

2:00 am - Women 200m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Women 200m Butterfly

2:00 am - Men 50m Freestyle

2:00 am - Men 400m Freestyle

2:00 am - Men 200m Backstroke

2:00 am - Men 100m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Men 100m Butterfly

Finals

11:00 am - Women 50m Freestyle

11:00 am - Women 400m Freestyle

11:00 am - Women 50m Backstroke

11:00 am - Women 200m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Women 200m Butterfly

11:00 am - Women 4x100m Medley Relay

11:00 am - Men 50m Freestyle

11:00 am - Men 400m Freestyle

11:00 am - Men 200m Backstroke

11:00 am - Men 100m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Men 100m Butterfly

Day 2 - October 14, 2023 (Saturday)

Heats

2:00 am - Women 200m Freestyle

2:00 am - Women 100m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Women 100m Backstroke

2:00 am - Women 50m Butterfly

2:00 am - Men 100m Freestyle

2:00 am - Men 50m Backstroke

2:00 am - Men 50m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Men 200m Butterfly

2:00 am - Men 200m Medley

Finals

2:00 am - Women 400m Medley

2:00 am - Men 800m Freestyle

11:00 am - Women 200m Freestyle

11:00 am - Women 100m Backstroke

11:00 am - Women 100m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Women 50m Butterfly

11:00 am - Men 100m Freestyle

11:00 am - Men 50m Backstroke

11:00 am - Men 50m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Men 200m Butterfly

11:00 am - Men 200m Medley

11:00 am - Men 4x100m Medley Relay

Day 3 - October 15, 2023 (Sunday)

Heats

2:00 am - Women 100m Freestyle

2:00 am - Women 200m Backstroke

2:00 am - Women 50m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Women 100m Butterfly

2:00 am - Women 200m Medley

2:00 am - Men 200m Freestyle

2:00 am - Men 100m Backstroke

2:00 am - Men 200m Breaststroke

2:00 am - Men 50m Butterfly

Finals

2:00 am - Women 1500m Freestyle

2:00 am - Men 400m Medley

11:00 am - Women 100m Freestyle

11:00 am - Women 200m Backstroke

11:00 am - Women 50m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Women 100m Butterfly

11:00 am - Women 200m Medley

11:00 am - Men 200m Freestyle

11:00 am - Men 100m Backstroke

11:00 am - Men 200m Breaststroke

11:00 am - Men 50m Butterfly

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Where to watch the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023: Meet 2

The list of countries and the viewing apps for the 2023 Swimming World Cup and channels are given below.

Lithuania - Sport 1

France - L’Équipe

Ukraine - Poverhnost TV

China - CMG/CCTV5

Canada – CBC

Argentina, Chile, Colombia - DirecTV

Brazil - Globo / SporTV

The series will be live-streamed for free on the World Aquatics YouTube channel in most parts of the world.

The prize money bagged by the athletes securing the top positions in an individual meet as well as the whole Swimming World Cup can be found here.