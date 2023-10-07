World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 Results: Michael Andrew wins 100m butterfly gold, Kaylee McKeown sets new record

The Meet 1 of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup commenced on October 6, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The first day of the meet witnessed fierce lineups featuring athletes including Kaylee McKeown, Torri Huske, and Katie Grimes.

The event will continue until October 8, 2023, at the Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE), which has a capacity of over 2000 spectators who eagerly watched the finals for multiple men's and women's events.

The women's final included the 50m and 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay. The men's final featured the 50m and 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and 100m butterfly.

The top 5 of the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden dominated the event clocking an impressive time of 23.95. She was followed by the four-time Olympic gold medalist Cate Campbell. Torri Huske of the USA had to settle for third place after clocking 24.66.

The results of the Women's 50m Freestyle Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE) - 23.95 Cate Campbell (AUS) - 24.11 Torri Huske (USA) - 24.66 Bronte Campbell (AUS) - 24.67 Jessica Christina Felsner (CLB) - 24.94

The top 5 of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Ericka Fairweather of New Zealand excelled, setting a new World Cup record in the lineup with a stunning time of 4:01.09, followed by Lani Pallister who clocked 4:02.07.

The results of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Ericka Fairweather (NZL) - 4:01.09 (WC) Lani Pallister (AUS) - 4:02.07 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG) - 4:05.30 Isabel Gose (GER) - 4:08.65 Ajna Kesely (HUN) - 4:10.08

The top 5 of the Women's 50m Backstroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The Australian favorite Kaylee McKeown created history by setting the new World Cup record as she clocked an amazing 27.24 seconds. Ingrid Wilm of Canada followed her for second position clocking 27.75.

The results of the Women's 50m Backstroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) - 27.24 (WC) Ingrid Wilm (CAN) - 27.75 Maaike De Waard (NED) - 27.92 Kylie Masse (CAN) - 28.01 Simona Kubova (CZE) - 28.38

The top 5 of the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Tes Schouten of the Netherlands dominated the event by setting a world record by clocking a spectacular time of 2:22.13. She was followed by Jenna Strauch and En Yi Letitia who completed the races in 2:23.60 and 2:24.15 respectively.

The results of the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Tes Schouten (NED) - 2:22.13 (WC) Jenna Strauch (AUS) - 2:23.60 En Yi Letitia (SGP) - 2:24.15 Eneli Jefimova (EST) - 2:26.02 Ana Blazevic (CRO) - 2:26.14

The top 5 of the Women's 200m Butterfly Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Yufei Zhang from China won the Women's 200m Butterfly clocking 2:07.11. She was followed by Helena Rosendahl and Lana Pudar, who clocked 2:08.74 and 2:08.90 respectively. The four-time world championships medalist, Katie Grimes had to settle in fourth place with a time of 2:09.08

The results of the Women's 200m Butterfly Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Yufei Zhang (CHN) - 2:07.11 Helena Rosendahl (DEN) - 2:08.74 Lana Pudar (BIH) - 2:08.90 Katie Grimes (USA) - 2:09.08 Jing Wen Quah (SGP) - 2:11.19

Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The Australian team, including Leah Neale, Alexander Perkins, Bronte Campbell, and Cate Campbell won the Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay leaving behind the Hungarian and the Dutch squad.

The results of the Women's 4X100m Freestyle Relay Final disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

AUS - 3:38.44 HUN - 3:43.96 NED - 3:45.65

The top 5 of the Men's 50m Freestyle Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The Olympic gold medalist from the USA, Michael Andrew was left behind by the Australian swimmer Issac Cooper in the Men's 50m Freestyle. The Dutch athlete, Stan Pijnenburg, followed the American clocking 22.04.

The results of the Men's 50m Freestyle Final disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Issac Cooper (AUS) - 21.93 Michael Andrew (USA) - 22.03 Stan Pijnenburg (NED) - 22.04 Kenzo Simons (NED) - 22.10 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) - 22.12

The top 5 of the Men's 400m Freestyle Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

Danas Rapsys from Lithuania topped the event clocking 3:44.86. He was followed by Victor Johansson of Sweden, who clocked 3:48.07. The 2020 Olympic medalist, American swimmer, Kieran Smith had to settle for third place clocking 3:48.40 seconds.

The results of the Men's 400m Freestyle Final disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Danas Rapsys (LTU) - 3:44.86 Victor Johansson (SWE) - 3:48.07 Kieran Smith (USA) - 3:48.40 Brendon Smith (AUS) - 3:48.91 Matthew Sates (RSA) - 3:50.48

The top 5 of the Men's 200m Backstroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The Italian swimmer, Thomas Ceccon dominated the event clocking a spectacular time of 1:56.64, followed by Ryosuke Irie, who clocked 1:58.99, and Joshua Edwards-Smith of Australia, who clocked 1:59.00.

The results of the Men's 200m Backstroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Thomas Ceccon (ITA) - 1:56.64 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) - 1:58.99 Joshua Edwards-Smith (AUS) - 1:59.00 Kane Follows (NZL) - 1:59.08 Benedek Bendeguz Kovacs (HUN) - 2:00.08

The top 5 of the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The Chinese swimmer, Haiyang Qin dominated the event by clocking 57.69 seconds to set a new world cup record. Two Dutch swimmers, Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau, followed him, who clocked 59.01 and 59.27 respectively. The American favorite, Nic Fink had to settle for fourth place clocking a time of 59.68 seconds.

The results of the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Haiyang Qin (CHN) - 57.69 (WC) Arno Kamminga (NED) - 59.01 Caspar Corbeau (NED) - 59.27 Nic Fink (USA) - 59.68 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) - 59.76

The top 5 of the Men's 100m Butterfly Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Michael Andrew dominated the Men's 100m Butterfly finals by clocking an impressive 51.66 seconds. He was followed by the Australian swimmer, Ben Armbruster who finished in a closed timing with 51.69 seconds. Trenton Julian of America secured third place with a time of 52.06

The results of the Men's 100m Butterfly Final of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup disclosed by the World Aquatics are given below.

Michael Andrew (USA) - 51.66 Ben Armbruster (AUS) - 51.69 Trenton Julian (USA) - 52.06 Adrian Jaskiewicz (POL) - 52.18 Shaun Champion (AUS) - 52.21