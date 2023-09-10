World Junior Swimming Championships 2023: Day 6 Final Results

The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships began on September 4 and entered the sixth and final day after five days of exhilarating swimming action. Saturday marked the sixth day of the World Junior Swimming Championships, which consisted of 10 finals and the fastest heats of the men's 1500m freestyle.

USA's Maximus Williamson ended his World Junior Swimming Championships campaign with six gold medals and one silver medal. Meanwhile, Leah Hayes claimed a bronze medal on the final day of the Championships taking her medal tally to five, including three golds, one silver and one bronze.

Men's 100m Freestyle Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Maximus Williamson continued his dominance at this year's World Junior Swimming Championships, claiming his second individual gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle event.

The American swimmer won the event by more than a half second and he was also the only swimmer to clock sub-49 in the finals. He won the gold medal with a time of 48.45 followed by Italy's Lorenzo Ballarati in second place. Australia's Edward Sommerville claimed the bronze medal by clocking a time of 49.16.

The result of the men's 100m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Maximus Williamson (USA) — 48.45 Lorenzo Ballarati (ITA) — 49.05 Edward Sommerville (AUS) — 49.16 Davide Passafaro (ITA) — 49.42 Vlaho Nenadic (CRO) — 49.50 Nikoli Matthew Harold Blackman (TTO) — 49.54 Pedro Sansone (BRA) — 49.67 Filip Senc-Samardzic (CAN) — 50.09

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Canadian starlet Alexanne Lepage claimed her second gold medal of this year's World Junior Swimming Championships. She was trailing behind Mina Nakazawa at the start of the final split but Lepage picked up her pace and surpassed the Japanese swimmer.

Lepage was also the only swimmer in the finals to clock sub-37 in the final split. Nakazawa, who was leading for most part of the race, finished in second place. Eneli Jefimova clocked a time of 2:26.29 to take home the bronze medal.

The results of the women's 200m breaststroke final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Alexanne Lepage (CAN) — 2:24.70 Mina Nakazawa (JPN) — 2:25.57 Eneli Jefimova (EST) — 2:26.29 Nayara Pineda (ESP) — 2:26.50 Sieun Park (KOR) — 2:26.64 Francesca Zucca (ITA) — 2:28.86 Amaris Peng (CAN) — 2:29.38 Brigitta Vass (ROU) — 2:31.40

Men's 200m Backstroke Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Oleksandr Zheltiakov completely dominated the men's 200m backstroke final. He led from the start to finish throughout the final. Zheltiakov clocked a time of 1:56.13 to take home the gold medal. This was his second gold medal of the World Junior Swimming Championships as he emerged victorious in the men's 100m backstroke as well.

USA's Daniel Diehl finished in second place with a time of 1:58.93 followed by Italian swimmer Bacico in third place. Another American swimmer Caleb Maldari finished in sixth place.

The result of the men's 200m backstroke final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Oleksandr Zheltiakov (UKR) — 1:56.13 Daniel Diehl (USA) — 1:58.93 Christian Bacico (ITA) — 1:59.33 Aiden Norman (CAN) — 2:00.75 Ivan Martinez Sota (ESP) — 2:00.89 Caleb Maldari (USA) — 2:01.44 Daniele de Signore (ITA) — 2:02.14 Alexander John Foreman (AUS) — 2:02.16

Women's 100m Butterfly Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Lana Pudar led from start to finish, claiming the gold medal in the women's 100m butterfly final with a time of 57.77. She was also the only swimmer in the whole final to clock a time of sub-58.

USA's Leah Shackley was in third place at the end of the first 50m but she put on an improved performance in the final split to surpass Mizuki Hirai to finish in second place.

Shackley clocked a time of 58.29 to win her first-ever World Junior Championships silver medal. Mizuki Hirai wasn't far behind the American as she clocked a time of 58.35 to win the bronze medal.

The result of the women's 100m butterfly final as revealed on the Omega Timing Website is attached below:

Lana Pudar (BIH) — 57.77 Leah Shackley (USA) — 58.29 Mizuki Hirai (JPN) — 58.35 Bailey Hartman (USA) — 58.44 Doyeon Kim (KOR) — 58.94 Ella Jansen (CAN) — 59.23 Isabella Boyd (AUS) — 59.62 Victoria Raymond (CAN) — 59.73

Men's 1500m Freestyle Fastest Heats of the World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Turkey's Kuzey Tuncelli claimed his second gold medal of the meet by emerging victorious in the men's 1500m freestyle fastest heats. He clocked a time of 14:59.80 to reach the wall first ahead of Korea's Junwoo Kim and China's Zhang Zhanshou.

With this victory, the Turkish swimmer has completely swept the distance events at this year's World Junior Swimming Championships. USA's Luke Ellis ended up in sixth place with a time of 15:18.94.

The result of the men's 1500m freestyle fastest heats as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) — 14:59.80 Junwoo Kim (KOR) — 15:01.94 Zhang Zhanshou (CHN) — 15:11.94 Ryo Nakamitsu (JPN) — 15:13.00 Vlad Stancu (ROU) — 15:16.04 Luke Ellis (USA) — 15:18.94 Emir Batur Albayrak (TUR) — 15:21.96 Timothe Barbeau (CAN) — 15:23.50

Women's 50m Freestyle Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Australia's Olivia Wunsch tied the championship record time on her path to the gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle. Wunsch's previous best was 24.85 but she broke her personal best record to win the gold medal.

The Australian swimmer clocked a time of 24.59 to claim the gold medal. USA's Annam Olasewere finished in second place followed by another Australian swimmer, Hannah Casey.

The result of the women's 50m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Olivia Wunsch (AUS) — 24.59 (tied for CR) Annam Olasewere (USA) — 24.95 Hannah Casey (AUS) — 25.07 Sara Curtis (ITA) — 25.15 Caroline Larsen (USA) — 25.26 Lillian Slusna (SVK)/Zoe Pedersen (NZL) — 25.59 None as two swimmers tied for sixth place Seoa Lee (KOR) — 25.70

Men's 200m Butterfly Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Xizhe Wang claimed China's first gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships by emerging victorious in the men's 200m butterfly final. Wang was in sixth place at the 50m mark but made gradual progress during the rest of the race.

At the end of the 150m mark, Wang was in fourth place but changed gears during the final split to surpass Petar Mitsin. The Bulgarian swimmer was leading throughout the finals but he was overtaken by Wang during the final split.

Wang finished in first place with a time of 1:56.22 followed by Petar Mitsin in second place and Italy's Alessandro Ragaini in third place.

The result of the men's 200m butterfly final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Wang Xizhe (CHN) — 1:56.22 Petar Mitsin (BUL) — 1:56.73 Alessandro Ragaini (ITA) — 1:57.79 Andrea Camozzi (ITA) — 1:57.92 Bill Dongfang (CAN) — 1:58.44 Drew Hitchcock (USA) — 1:58.61 Kevin Zhang (CAN) — 1:58.97 Samuel Kostal (SVK) — 2:00.08

Men's 50m Breaststroke Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Felix Viktor Iberle won Indonesia's first ever World Junior Swimming Championships medal. While Iberle set a new championship record in the prelims of the men's 50m breaststroke, he couldn't get near the championship record time in the final.

In the final, he clocked a time of 27.39 to win the gold medal, while Denmark's Jonas Gaur finished in second place. USA's Watson Nguyen won the bronze medal with a time of 27.85. The fourth place was claimed by another American swimmer, Joshua Chen.

The result of the men's 50m breaststroke final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Felix Viktor Iberle (INA) — 27.39 Jonas Gaur (DEN) — 27.55 Watson Nguyen (USA) — 27.85 Joshua Chen (USA) — 28.15 Yamoto Okadome (JPN) — 28.28 Arsen Kozhakhmetov (KAZ) — 28.35 Xavier Yamil Ruiz (PUR) — 28.48 Gideon Patrick Burns (AUS) — 29.28

Women's 200m Freestyle Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

USA's Addison Sauickie won her first individual gold medal of the World Junior Swimming Championships with a time of 1:58.09 in the final of the women's 200m freestyle.

It was a three-way race for the gold medal in the closing metres between Sauickie, Brousseau and Hayes. Canada's Julie Brousseau finished just behind Addison Sauickie with a time of 1:58.10. American starlet Leah Hayes ended up in third place with a time of 1:58.19.

Hannah Casey, who was in second place at the end of the 100m mark, faded away to eighth place at the end of the finals.

The result of the women's 200m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Addison Sauickie (USA) — 1:58.09 Julie Brousseau (CAN) — 1:58.10 Leah Hayes (USA) — 1:58.19 Amelia Weber (AUS) — 1:58.67 Ella Jansen (CAN) — 1:59.18 Daria Golovaty (ISR) — 1:59.52 Matilde Biagiotti (ITA) — 2:00.58 Hannah Casey (AUS) — 2:00.90

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

It was a clean sweep by Team USA in the men's relay events as they claimed the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay finals. Team USA consisting of Daniel Diehl, Joshua Chen, Jacob Wimberly, and Maximus Williamson clocked a time of 3:35.98 to win the title.

Bacico gave the team the lead at the end of the backstroke leg, while Daniel Diehl was just behind the Italian. Maximus Williamson swam the anchor leg for the Americans clocking a time of 47.57. Italy and China finished in the second and third spot.

The result of the men's 4x100m medley relay final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

USA - 3:35.98 Italy - 3:38.00 China - 3:39.81 Japan - 3:39.94 Australia - 3:40.07 Kazakhstan - 3:40.16 Korea - 3:40.97 Spain - 3:41.70

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final of the World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The last event of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships ended with two disqualifications. Team USA and New Zealand were disqualified for their relay exchanges. But at the end of the final, Team Australia were at the top of the podium with a time of 4:00.86.

Followed by Canada in the silver medal position with a time of 4:01.96 and Italy in third place with a time of 4:03.34. Olivia Wunsch who swam the anchor leg for Australia claimed her second gold medal on Day 6 of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

The result of the women's 4x100m medley relay final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Australia - 4:00.86 Canada - 4:01.96 Italy - 4:03.34 Japan - 4:03.51 Spain - 4:06.32 Hong Kong - 4:09.09

At the end of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships, Team USA topped the medal table with a total of 33 medals, which includes 15 gold medals, 11 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

Australia ended their World Junior Championships campaign with nine gold medals, seven silver medals, and eight bronze medals.