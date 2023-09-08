World Junior Swimming Championships 2023: Day 4 final results

The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships stepped into Day 4 on September 7. Team USA asserted complete dominance as they claimed several medals, including three gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Leah Hayes secured her second championship record of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. Team USA claimed both the gold and silver medals in the women's 200m individual medley event. A total of eight finals were held during the evening session of the World Junior Swimming Championships.

Men's 200m breaststroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The men's 200m breaststroke final was the first event of the evening session on Day 4 in Israel. Japan's Riku Yamaguchi was leading the race at the 150m mark but an excellent swim from Sai Ting Adam Mak and Jordan Willis resulted in Yamaguchi finishing in third place.

Mak claimed the gold medal with a time of 2:11.84 followed by USA's Jordan Willis in second place with a time of 2:12.07. American swimmer Josh Bey had an early lead but dropped down to sixth place at the end of the finals.

The results of the men's 200m breaststroke final as revealed on the Omega Timing website are given below:

Sai Ting Adam Mak (HKG) - 2:11.84 Jordan Willis (USA) - 2:12.07 Riku Yamaguchi (JPN) - 2:12.13 Park Chanwook (KOR) - 2:13.96 Xavier Yamil Ruiz (PUR) - 2:14.36 Josh Bey (USA) - 2:14.56 Yamato Okadome (JPN) - 2:14.90 Finn Kemp (LUX) - 2:17.16

Women's 50m butterfly final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Leah Shackley claimed her second gold medal of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships as she swam to victory in the women's 50m butterfly event despite a tight race with Lana Pudar for the gold medal. Shackley set a new personal best time of 26.20 to win the gold medal.

Pudar wasn't far behind the American swimmer as she finished in second place with a time of 26.26. Australia's Olivia Wunsch and Japan's Mizuki Hirai tied for the bronze medal position. Another Australian swimmer Isabella Boyd wasn't far behind the bronze medal position but finished in fifth place.

The results of the women's 50m butterfly final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are given below:

Leah Shackley (USA) - 26.20 Lana Pudar (BIH) - 26.26 Olivia Wunsch (AUS) and Mizuki Hirai (JPN) - 26.53 None as two swimmer tied for the third place Isabella Boyd (AUS) - 26.60 Celine Bispo (BRA) - 26.64 Lillian Slusna (SVK) - 26.74 Bailey Hartman (USA) - 26.90

Men's 50m backstroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Miroslav Knedla claimed his first gold medal of the World Junior Swimming Championships. After he missed out on the men's 100m backstroke title to Oleksandr Zheltiakov, Knedla won the gold medal in the men's 50m backstroke event while the Ukrainian swimmer finished in second place.

Knedla clocked a time of 24.80 to take home the gold medal while Zheltiakov finished in second place with a time of 24.91 to win the silver medal. Argentina's Ulises Saravia finished in bronze medal position with a time of 25.02. With this bronze medal, Saravia has become Argentina's first ever male medalist in the World Junior Championships as per SwimSwam. USA's Daniel Diehl finished in sixth place with a time of 25.33.

The results of the men's 50m backstroke as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are given below:

Miroslav Knedla (CZE) - 24.80 Oleksandr Zheltiakov (UKR) - 24.91 Ulises Saravia (ARG) - 25.02 Jiang Chenglin (CHN) - 25.14 Yoon Jihwan (KOR) - 25.25 Daniel Diehl (USA) - 25.33 Jakub Krischke (CZE) - 25.39 Christian Bacico (ITA) - 25.52

Women's 100m backstroke final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Alexanne Lepage claimed her first gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. This was also Canada's first gold medal at this year's World Junior Swimming Championships. The women's 100m backstroke was one of the most stunning events of the evening.

Lepage was in third place at the 50m mark but in the next 50m she surpassed her competitors and touched the wall first. She clocked a time of 1:06.58 to win the gold medal. She was the fastest swimmer in the final 50m of the women's 100m backstroke finals. Eneli Jefimova was leading at the 50m mark but she faded away to second place.

Spain's Jimena Ruiz and USA's Piper Enge finished in third and fourth place. Piper Enge wasn't far behind the bronze medal position as she clocked a new personal best time of 1:07.29 to finish in fourth place.

The results of the women's 100m backstroke final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are given below:

Alexanne Lepage (CAN) - 1:06.58 Eneli Jefimova (EST) - 1:06.84 Jimena Ruiz (ESP) - 1:07.25 Piper Enge (USA) - 1:07.29 Francesca Zucca (ITA) - 1:07.94 Kotomi Kato (JPN) - 1:08.14 Nayara Pineda (ESP) - 1:08.79 Park Sieun (KOR) - 1:08.88

Women's 400m freestyle final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The women's 400m freestyle final was filled with twists and turns. Canada's Ella Jansen was leading the race at the 300m mark but she faded away to fourth place at the end of the finals. Jamie Perkins of Australia was in second place right behind Jansen throughtout the race before she outpaced the Canadian.

Perkins swam an excellent final 100m to take home the gold medal with a time of 4:05.72. USA's Madi Mintenko clocked a time of 4:08.06 to win the silver medal. Another American swimmer Addison Sauickie finished in third place to claim the bronze medal with a time of 4:08.94.

The results of the women's 400m freestyle as revealed on the Omega Timing Website are given below:

Jamie Perkins (AUS) - 4:05.72 Madi Mintenko (USA) - 4:08.06 Addison Sauickie (USA) - 4:08.94 Ella Jansen (CAN) - 4:09.55 Ruka Takezawa (JPN) - 4:11.21 Agostina Hein (ARG) - 4:11.26 Amelia Weber (AUS) - 4:13.29 Julie Brousseau (CAN) - 4:13.53

Men's 50m freestyle final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Trinidad and Tobago might have found their next star swimmer in the form of Nikoli Blackman as he claimed gold medal in the men's 50m freestyle event. Blackman clocked a time of 22.35.

Australian starlet Flynn Southam finished in second place with a time of 22.43 to win the silver medal. Lorenzo Ballarati claim the bronze medal with a time of 22.47. USA's Diggory Dillingham clocked a time of 22.75 and ended up in seventh place.

The results of the men's 50m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Website are given below:

Nikoli Blackman (TTO) - 22.35 Flynn Southam (AUS) - 22.43 Lorenzo Ballarati (ITA) - 22.47 Mikhail Povaliaev (ISR) - 22.59 Davide Passafaro (ITA) - 22.66 Javier Nunez (DOM) - 22.73 Diggory Dillingham (USA) - 22.75 Paul Dardis (CAN) - 22.87

Women's 200m individual medley final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Leah Hayes continued her excellent World Junior Swimming Championships campaign as she claimed her third gold medal of the ongoing Championships. She reached the wall first with a new championship record time of 2:10.24.

Hayes was more than a second off her personal best time of 2:08.91, which she clocked at the 2022 World Championships. It was a double medal for Team USA in the women's 200m IM final as Haley McDonald finished in second place with a time of 2:13.18 to claim the silver medal. Canada's Julie Brousseau clocked a time of 2:13.74 to win the bronze medal.

The results of the women's 200m IM final as revealed on the Omega Timing are given below:

Leah Hayes (USA) - 2:10.24 (CR) Haley McDonald (USA) - 2:13.18 Julie Brousseau (CAN) - 2:13.74 Giulia Vetrano (ITA) - 2:14.36 Chiara Della Corte (ITA) - 2:14.67 Kamonchanok Kwanmuang (THA) - 2:15.43 Ella Jansen (CAN) - 2:16.68 Jaimie de Lutiis (AUS) - 2:17.95

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

It was Team USA's third gold medal of the night as they swam to victory in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay finals. Team USA consisting of Maximus Williamson, Cooper Lucas, Jason Zhao and Daniel Diehl clocked a time of 7:09.03 to win the gold medal.

Daniel Diehl swimming in the anchor leg clocked the fastest time during the finals with a time of 1:46.61. Team China finished in second place with a time of 7:13.37 to take home the silver medal. Australia finished in third place followed by Italy in fourth place.

The results of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website are given below:

United States - 7:09.03 China - 7:13.37 Australia - 7:16.02 Italy - 7:16.25 Canada - 7:20.82 Poland - 7:21.88 Croatia - 7:23.74 Brazil - 7:25.50

Today will be Day 5 (September 8) of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. The finals of the men's 50m butterfly, women's 50m backstroke, men's 400m IM and women's 4x100m freestyle events will be held today. The women's 1500m freestyle fastest heats will also be held on Day 5 of the ongoing World Junior Swimming Championships.