Rival watch: Can anyone beat Caeleb Dressel at Tokyo Olympics?

Caeleb Dressel, a double Olympic relay gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will enter the Tokyo Olympics as the pre-tournament favorite. The American swimmer is a sprint specialist and will take part in 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly events. The Tokyo Olympics will be his second Games appearance.

Caeleb Dressel is the current world record holder in men’s 100m fly -- both long course (50m) and short course (25m) – men’s 50m free (short course) and men’s 100m Individual Medley (short course).

The 24-year-old is dubbed to be Michael Phelps' heir at the Tokyo Olympics. His previous performances and his versatility make him one of the strongest medal contenders for the Tokyo Olympics. But it won’t be an easy run for the American swimmer.

Who can challenge Caeleb Dressel at Tokyo Olympics?

Here are some swimmers who can challenge Caeleb Dressel:

#Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS)

The 21-year-old will be a swimmer to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. Kolesnikov is one of the fastest bipad mammals on earth. He has the second and third best timings in 100m freestyles this year. Notably, Caeleb Dressel is behind him in fourth position. Kolesnikov’s best timing is of 47.31, 0.01 seconds behind table topper David Popovici.

#David Popovici (ROU)

Popovici will be Caeleb Dressel’s biggest threat at the Tokyo Olympics. The 16-year-old prodigy will compete in both 50 and 100 freestyle events. The teenager is the fastest swimmer in the world in the 100m freestyle after he clocked 47.30s last week. In the process, he also broke his own world junior record. He is a four-time junior European medalist, including a three-time gold medal winner.

#Vladimir Morozov

The Olympic bronze medalist (2012) was the former world record holder in the 100m IM, current World Cup record, textile record, and European record hold in the 100m free (short course). He is also the second fastest swimmer behind Caeleb Dressel in the 50m free with timing of 21.41 at the Russian National Swimming Championship in April this year.

