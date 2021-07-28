Sajan Prakash 100m butterfly swimming event at Olympics 2021: Preview, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

Sajan Prakash will be in action in the 100m butterfly event on Thursday, July 29.

Sajan became the first Indian swimmer to qualify with an 'A' mark after clocking 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli trophy in Rome to secure his berth for Olympics 2021.

Sajan, on Monday, competed in the men's 200m butterfly event, but failed to qualify for the final after finishing fourth in his heat with a timing of 1:57.22.

Sajan finished behind Norway's Tomoe Hvas (1:56:30), Singapore's Zheng Wen Quah (1:56:42) and Ireland's Brendan Hyland (1:57:09) in his heat. The Indian finished 24th out of 38 participants.

The 27-year-old is the first Indian swimmer to feature in two Olympics. He competed in the 200m butterfly event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he finished 28th.

The other Indian swimmers in the fray, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, who competed in the women’s and men’s 100m backstroke, respectively, also failed to progress.

Sajan had pulled out of the 200m freestyle to focus on the butterfly events.

Sajan Prakash schedule and telecast timings:

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash will be competing in the 100m butterfly event on July 29th. Men's 100m Butterfly Heats - 4:16 pm IST onwards.

Sajan Prakash live telecast details:

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

Thankful to all for the good wishes.

Please read my statement below.#Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uN4F3pHAA7 — Sajan Prakash (@swim_sajan) July 6, 2021

