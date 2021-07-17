Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj at Tokyo Olympics Swimming: When and where to watch, events, TV and LIVE streaming details

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will headline for India in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Both swimmers achieved an 'A' qualification mark in their respective swimming events.
Sajan Prakash qualified for his second Summer Games in 200m butterfly by clocking a time of 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. At the same event, Srihari Nataraj qualified in the 100m backstroke with a time of 53.77s. Sajan will also feature in the men's 100m butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics.
Also check out: Tokyo Olympics 2020 full schedule
Sajan Prakash is the first Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo 2020. Previously, the 27-year-old had created history by becoming the first Indian male swimmer to qualify for the Summer Games at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he competed in the 100m and 200m Butterfly events.
Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are among the top Indian athletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Also read: Srihari Nataraj's secret recipe for making 'A' cut for Tokyo Olympics 2020
Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj swimming events schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020
25th July 2021, Sunday
Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:50 pm IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Srihari Nataraj
26th July 2021, Monday
Men's 200m Butterfly Heats - 4:00 pm IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash
Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals - 8:00 am IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Srihari Nataraj
27th July 2021, Sunday
Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals - 8:05 am IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash
29th July 2021, Thursday
Men's 100m Butterfly Heats - 4:20 pm IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash
30th July 2021, Friday
Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals - 7:00 am IST onwards
Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash
Also read: 15 days to Tokyo Olympics: Former Olympian Khajan Singh Tokas wants Indian swimmers to target medals at 2022 Asiad
Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj swimming events live streaming details
The live action of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj's swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.
Also read: Confident Sajan Prakash eyeing finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020