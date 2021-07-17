Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj at Tokyo Olympics Swimming: When and where to watch, events, TV and LIVE streaming details

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will headline for India in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Both swimmers achieved an 'A' qualification mark in their respective swimming events.

Sajan Prakash qualified for his second Summer Games in 200m butterfly by clocking a time of 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. At the same event, Srihari Nataraj qualified in the 100m backstroke with a time of 53.77s. Sajan will also feature in the men's 100m butterfly event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sajan Prakash is the first Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo 2020. Previously, the 27-year-old had created history by becoming the first Indian male swimmer to qualify for the Summer Games at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he competed in the 100m and 200m Butterfly events.

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are among the top Indian athletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi sir for encouraging us before heading to the Olympics. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/xzldHomt1p — Sajan Prakash (@swim_sajan) July 13, 2021

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj swimming events schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

25th July 2021, Sunday

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:50 pm IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Srihari Nataraj

26th July 2021, Monday

Men's 200m Butterfly Heats - 4:00 pm IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals - 8:00 am IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Srihari Nataraj

27th July 2021, Sunday

Men's 200m Butterfly Semifinals - 8:05 am IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash

29th July 2021, Thursday

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats - 4:20 pm IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash

30th July 2021, Friday

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals - 7:00 am IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Sajan Prakash

It was a pleasure interacting with Karnataka's ace swimmer, Srihari Nataraj, who will be representing India in the Tokyo Olympics. I wish him and all our participating athletes good luck. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/f1p6B3jEDk — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 14, 2021

Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj swimming events live streaming details

The live action of Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj's swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. The viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on terrestrial network and Direct-To-Home (DTH) platform.

