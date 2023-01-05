“That’s hard as hell to do” – When fans reacted to Michael Phelps playing golf using an umbrella

Michael Phelps' swimming career might have ended in 2016, but his golf career is far from getting over. His love for sports is known to everyone.

A few weeks ago, the Icons series Instagram handle shared a picture of Phelps holding an umbrella just like a golf club. One of the fans commented in excitement,

"Dang. That’s hard as hell to do."

Fans react to Michael Phelps holding an umbrella

On June 30, the icons series Instagram page shared an image of Michael Phelps on his birthday holding an umbrella like a golf club. Fans were amused to see their favorite swimmer. They posted the image with the caption,

"Our first ever #IconsSeries WTF moment of the day goes to the birthday boy, @m_phelps00."

Fans tried to troll Phelps just like this one,

"could have been worse."

There was a comment informing Phelps that he messaged him about a little swimmer from El Dorado Hills CA.

"I sent you a message here on Instagram hopefully you can read it. It's about a little swimmer named Ty in El Dorado Hills CA"

This fan may have had spelling errors in his comments but the hilarious nature can win hearts.

"Emagine seen this dude in a pool and say :u wanna race for 25 m"

One fan enquired whether Phelps is using an umbrella,

"Is he using an umbrella??"

Phelps is probably the greatest swimmer ever born, so does this fan think.

"You’re the best"

Fans loved the picture Phelps, one of them wrote:

"I love this pict/ freedom T behind"

The 28-time Olympic medalist is definitely a legend in the field of swimming and this fan knows it very well,

"Legend"

Fans commented on several emoji comments on the post. Later, you can see a comment that indirectly relates to Phelps's marijuana incident,

@m_phelps00 smoked that umbrella handle 4 yards. SMOKED IT

Another fan wrote, "Won't work either" but what won't work?

Phelps' interests other than sports

Phelps established the Michael Phelps Foundation with the $1 million Speedo bonus he received during the 2008 Olympics. His foundation prioritizes the development of swimming as a sport and the encouragement of healthy living.

In 2010, the 'im' program for members of Boys & Girls Clubs was created and nationally launched by the Michael Phelps Foundation, the Michael Phelps Swim School, and KidsHealth.org. The 'im' program emphasizes swimming as a sport while teaching kids the value of being active and healthy.

It also emphasized the importance of goal-setting and planning. Both Special Olympics International and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America offer im. Since then, the Foundation has created two further initiatives: Level Field Fund-Swimming and Caps-for-a-Cause.

Michael Phelps with Swim Across America Charity

A video game for Xbox 360 and Kinect called Michael Phelps: Push the Limit was released in 2011 and promised to bring the thrill, fitness, and pleasure of swimming competitions right into the living space.

The Phelps Foundation Golf Classic is the greatest fundraiser for the organization. After the London 2012 Summer Olympics, Phelps announced that he wished to collaborate more with his Foundation.

Phelps joined the board of Medibio, a business that specializes in the identification of mental health conditions in 2017.

