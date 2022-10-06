"The guy has a busted knee and still comes and destroys the rest of the field" - When a young Michael Phelps called Tiger Woods one of the greatest athletes [THROWBACK]

Michael Phelps is one of the greatest swimmers of all time. He has won 28 Olympic medals, which includes 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

In an interaction with Speakers.com about the best athletes, the swimming GOAT mentioned golf legend, Tiger Woods, as the greatest athlete. Here's more on what Phelps had to say about what makes a great sportsman.

Phelps speaks about making sacrifices to achieve goals

When Michael Phelps was asked what he feels separates good athletes from the best athletes, he told Speakers.com,

"I think it comes back to what I was saying earlier about me. I think a lot of it's mental. You know if you want to do something and you want it that bad. You make sacrifices."

He further spoke about how he had to make sacrifices while growing up. Phelps couldn't go dancing or hang out with his friends on the weekends because he had to workout the next day. However, he doesn't consider those significant sacrifices. The swimming legend also used his mental strength and power to push through uncomfortable situations.

"But those things that I gave up you know were things that I wanted to help me to get to my goal. And there were times right that I've been put in uncomfortable situations. I've used my mental power, mental strength to push through it. I think that's how you know you can look at any athlete in the world."

Phelps also believes that the mental power the greatest athletes have can push any pain aside. In particular, he spoke about Tiger Woods . The former swimmer was awestruck by how the golf legend had a busted knee but still put on the best performance.

"I mean Tiger, the guy has a busted knee and still comes and destroys the rest of the field. You know, that's the thing, people don't make excuses. Some of the best athletes, the greatest athletes in the world do things when they are uncomfortable."

Phelps further stated that anyone can compete when they are in a good mindset, happy, and rested. But only some people can overcome fatigue or a sore body. He feels that the mental power of the greatest athletes is enough to push the pain aside.

Phelps also brought up his participation in a Navy SEALs exercise. It was not been easy for him to climb up a 45-foot wall and look down, because he was afraid of heights. Nonetheless, he motivated himself to push through the ordeal.

I said to myself I'm gonna do this and no one's gonna stop me. I think that's the biggest thing—how strong you can be mentally.

Phelps ended the interaction by saying an athlete’s mental strength is what separates the greatest athletes from the good ones.

Michael Phelps and Tiger Woods are both legends of their respective sports. Phelps has won numerous accolades for his performances in the swimming arena throughout the years. Woods has been a real superstar when it comes to the sport of golf.

