Tokyo Olympics: 5 US swimmers to watch out for

At the Tokyo Olympics, the most decorated Olympian will be absent. That's because Michael Phelps has been leading a retired life since 2016 and will be enjoying the Games from the comfort of his home.

An Olympics without Phelps sounds odd, but his absence will in no way affect the USA's dominance in swimming. Perhaps it's for the best, as it will at least give other swimmers a chance to fight for the limelight and, of course, medals!

The US Olympic swim team is always brimming with world-class talent and their 2021 swim team is no different. Here's a look at five US swimmers to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics:

#1. Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky

The Tokyo Olympics will be Katie Ledecky's third Olympic Games and she's only 24. If she continues winning medals and breaking records at the rate that she has been doing until now, she stands to retire as an all-time great.

Ledecky has five gold medals and one silver from her two previous Olympic attempts. During her maiden appearance in London, she won gold in the 800m freestyle. At the Rio Olympics, she was the most decorated female athlete, winning four gold medals, a silver and breaking two world records.

At the World Championships, Ledecky has won 15 gold and three silver medals. She's broken a stunning 14 world records already and is far from being done.

#2. Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel

The Tokyo Olympics will be Caeleb Dressel's second Summer Games. At the Rio Olympics, he won gold medals in 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley. The 24-year-old has pocketed 19 gold and five silver medals from the World Championships, and holds three world records and eight American records.

Suffice to say, Dressel is likely to continue his record-breaking rampage at the Tokyo Games and add even more yellow medals to his kitty.

#3. Allison Schmitt

Allison Schmitt

Allison Schmitt is one of the more experienced swimmers from the US team. She has represented her country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.

From her previous three Olympic Games, the 31-year-old has collected eight medals (four gold, two silver and two bronze), along with four gold and silver medals each at the World Championships.

In total, Schmitt has bagged 17 medals at major international competitions.

#4. Robert Finke

Robert Finke

Robert Finke, who is set to represent the USA for the first time, is a prodigious talent. As a boy, he broke the record in 800m freestyle at the Florida Age Group State Championships. He also broke the 1500m freestyle record.

Finke also won the the USA Swimming Open Water Junior Nationals and the 2021 US Swim Trails in 800m freestyle. He's also won the 1500m freestyle.

At just 21, Finke is expected to do wonders in the years to come.

#5. Katie Grimes

Katie Grimes

At just 15, Katie Grimes is already preparing to make her Olympic debut. That makes her the youngest US Olympic swimmer since her namesake, Katie Ledecky.

At the US Swim Trials, Grimes finished second in 800m freestyle, behind Ledecky. Her time of 8:20.36 was third-best in US' Swimming's 15-16 age group for women's 800m freestyle.

Grimes promises to be one to watch out for in women's 800m freestyle.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee