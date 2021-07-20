What makes Caeleb Dressel the fastest swimmer at Tokyo Olympics?

Caeleb Dressel will be the swimmer to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics. He is the first US swimmer since Matt Biondi (1988) to qualify in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly for the Games. To be successful, he believes, one needs to start with the small and boring things.

“Like making your bed,” he was quoted as saying by GQIndia.

Caeleb Dressel has been a sprinting phenomenon this Olympic cycle. A torpedo under the water, the 24-year-old has multiple Olympic gold medals, dozens of world championship titles, world records and several American records to his name.

But how did Caeleb Dressel get so fast?

Dissecting Caeleb Dressel’s Swimming

“To be successful, one needs to work hard”. It is a mantra followed by every successful person regardless of the nature of work. Caeleb Dressel is no different.

The American swimmer is one of the most hardworking athletes. After finishing college, he stayed back in Gainesville, Florida, to train with legendary coach Gregg Troy.

Troy was Caeleb Dressel’s coach during his time at the University of Florida. The legendary coach is known for training many great swimmers, including multiple Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte.

While in the water, Caeleb Dressel is like a torpedo ready to fire. Out of water, he is an absolute beast. He works out almost daily. His gym training includes a full weight routine that keeps him fit and free from injuries.

The Florida-native also loves doing vertical jumps. He is often credited with having the highest vertical jumps of all athletes, irrespective of the sport.

Moreover, Caeleb Dressel’s swimming techniques are flawless. He maintains great speed through the breakout with his dolphin kicks and a tight streamline. The American is one of the best underwater swimmers.

One reason is his strong up-kick. Most swimmers kick towards the bottom of the pool to generate power but lack the same intensity during the up-kick. Caeleb Dressel extracts power from both the movements.

But before what he does in the water, it is important to master the techniques on the board. Caeleb Dressel has fine-tuned it too.

When he leaves the blocks, his legs stay apart. Raising the back foot helps him create a sharper angle of entry when diving into the water.

Also, when Caeleb Dressel starts, he brings his arms above and around him. This creates a coupling motion that helps him generate more distance and momentum.

In an interview with Splash magazine, the swimmer said he makes sure that his arms do as much work as his legs.

Caeleb Dressel’s Training Schedule

In an interview with MySwimPro, Caeleb Dressel revealed that he usually trains five to six times a week, with one day assigned for rest. He also keeps a journal where he shares his thoughts about his daily training, who beat him, etc. Then he assigns himself a pass or fail grade. His training schedule is as follows:

Monday - 2hrs gym @7am, then a 2hrs swim (Morning); Back to training @5:30pm (Evening)

Tuesday and Thursday - Swimming in the morning and evening.

Wednesday and Friday – One swim session. The gym is optional.

Saturday - Optional swim and gym day.

Sunday – Rest Day

Is Caeleb Dressel the fastest swimmer at Tokyo Olympics?

In simple words, yes. Barring 2018, Caeleb Dressel has been the fastest swimmer in the 50 free in this Olympic cycle. In the 100 fly, he has been dominant throughout the leadup to the Games.

This year has been no different. In both events, the top two timings are of the American swimmer. In the 50 free, he clocked 21.04 at the US Olympic Trials to shatter the US Open record. He then broke the US Open record in the 100 fly by touching the wall in 49.87 seconds.

While he is the fastest swimmer at the Tokyo Olympics, he will not be the favorite in the 100m freestyle event.

Caeleb Dressel ranks fourth in this year’s timings despite shattering a US Open record in 100 free, clocking 47.39 at the Olympic trials. He will face tough competition from Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov and Romania’s teen sensation David Popovici.

The Romanian swimmer is the fastest this year, boasting a time of 47.30 he recorded at the European Junior Swimming Championship in July.

Caeleb Dressel is the pre-tournament favorite to win gold in the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly events, but it will be a three-way battle for the top finish in the 100m freestyle.

