Who is Suyash Jadhav? 5 things you didn't know about India's Paralympics 2021-bound swimmer

Suyash Jadhav will be leading India's charge in swimming events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. The 27-year-old Pune native has won several titles on the international stage and will be eyeing a medal in the Japanese capital.

With sporting action set to begin tomorrow, here are five things you might not have known about the ace swimmer.

#1. Suyash Jadhav picked up swimming at the age of 3

Suyash Jadhav picked up swimming at the age of three after being encouraged by his father, who was a state-level swimmer himself.

However, he was out of action for a while after an electrocution accident necessitated the amputation of both his palms and wrists. But the youngster's drive for the sport soon saw him make a return to training a mere two years following the accident.

#2. Suyash Jadhav won his biggest international title at the 2018 Asian Para Games

Suyash Jadhav at the 2018 Asian Para Games. (Credits:Suyash Jadhav Twitter)

Suyash Jadhav's biggest international title came at the 2018 Asian Para Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Solapur native took home the gold medal in the 50m butterfly S7 category. He also won two bronze medals, in 50m freestyle and 200m individual medley to cap off a highly successful campaign.

#3. Suyash Jadhav enjoys spending his free time in the gym

During his time away from the swimming pool, Suyash Jadhav enjoys logging hours in the gym. The 27-year-old follows a strict fitness regimen and is particularly fond of running and lifting weights.

#4. Brazilain legend Andre Brasil is Suyash Jadhav's sporting idol

In addition to his father, Suyash Jadhav also idolizes Brazilian swimming legend Andre Brasil Esteves. The 37-year-old, who suffers from poliomyelitis, is a former Paralympic gold medalist and has held multiple world records.

#5. Suyash Jadhav was also a part of the Indian contingent in Rio

Suyash Jadhav after returning from the 2016 Rio Paralympics. (Credits:Suyash Jadhav Twitter)

Tokyo Paralympics 2021 won't be Suyash Jadhav's first foray on the world's biggest sporting stage. He was was also a part of the Indian contingent for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Participating in the 50m butterfly S7 and 50m freestyle S7, Jadhav finished fifth in both heats and missed out on a qualification spot by a whisker. The youngster will be eyeing the Paralympics 2021 as a shot at redemption.

