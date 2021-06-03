US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: 5 athletes to watch out for

The US Olympic Swimming Trials is one of the most-anticipated events ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month. The competition has been divided into two parts – Wave I and Wave II – and will see approximately 1500 swimmers fighting it out to make it to the Team USA Olympic contingent.

With star swimmers giving Wave I a miss, the top swimmers from this stage will advance to Wave II, which is an Olympic qualifier. The winners of Wave I will have to fight against the best in Wave II in the US Olympic Swimming Trials to book their Tokyo Olympics ticket.

The top two swimmers in each individual event from Wave II will make it to the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, all athletes at the US Olympic Swimming Trials will have to undergo RT-PCR tests and have to show their full vaccination certificates.

4 years ago today. I hope these words ring louder than they did before. Inequality, injustice, stereotypes, racism, any form of OPPRESSION HALTS PROGRESSION. When given equal opportunity, anything is possible. https://t.co/JsebbyErcI — Simone Manuel (@swimone) August 11, 2020

On that note, let's take a look at five athletes to watch at the US Olympic Swimming Trials:

#1 Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy reacts during the TYR Pro Swim Series at San Antonio

A triple gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Murphy is one of the favorites at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. At Rio de Janeiro five years back, Murphy won the 100m and 200m backstroke events in addition to another gold in the 4×100m medley relay.

The 25-year-old Murphy has been in terrific form in 2021, winning six gold medals in TYR Pro Swim Series. Three of the gold medals were in 100m backstroke, with his best timing of 53.11s coming in the Mission Viejo leg.

The other three gold medals for Murphy came in the 200m backstroke event. His best timing in that discipline at the San Antonio leg was 1:56.06s. With such form, Murphy is one of the hot favorites for the gold at the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

#2 Madisyn Cox

Madisyn Cox in action at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio

Specializing in the individual women’s medley events, Madisyn Cox is among the women's hot favorites at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. She has won 200m individual medley bronze and 4x200m freestyle gold at the 2017 World Championships in the long course events.

Cox has also tasted success in the short course events, winning 200m and 400m individual medley bronze medals and the 4x200m freestyle silver at the 2016 World Championships.

The 25-year-old has already won seven medals in 2021. She tasted glory in 200m and 400m medley at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite & Time Trials while also pocketing another two 200m medley yellow metals at the TYR Pro Swim series in San Antonio and Mission Viejo.

Cox also won 200m freestyle and 400m medley bronze medals at the TYR Pro Swim Mission Viejo. Her only 200m freestyle silver of the season, meanwhile, was at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite & Time Trials.

#3 Simone Manuel

Simone Manuel at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio

Simone Manuel will be the most decorated athlete at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. With four 2016 Olympic gold medals (two gold and two silver) in her kitty alongside 11 World Championships golds, Manuel is gunning for her second Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In 2021, Manuel has participated in only four events, winning two gold medals. She bagged 50m and 100m freestyle gold medals at the TYR Pro Swim series in San Antonio. Certainly, she is aiming for nothing but the gold at Tokyo.

#4 Josh Prenot

Josh Prenot in action at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond

The 2016 Rio Olympics 200m breaststroke silver medallist Josh Prenot is another name to watch out for at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. However, he hasn't had a great 2021 so far, winning just one bronze in the seven races he has participated in.

Having said that one can’t rule out him because of his past achievements.

#5 Hali Flickinger

Hali Flickinger competes at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio

After finishing seventh in the 2016 Rio Olympic finals in 200m butterfly, Hali Flickinger will fancy her chances of standing on the podium in Tokyo. The two-time World Championships medallist, who has also recorded the third-fastest 200m butterfly time in American history, is one of the athletes to watch at the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

