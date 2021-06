US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Cut-off times for events in Wave 1 and Wave 2

The US Olympic Swimming Trials commenced in Omaha, Nebraska on June 4, with Wave 1 getting off to a flying start.

The top two finishers in every final event will advance to Wave 2 trials, which will be held from June 13 to June 20. The two waves will see a combined 1,565 swimmers in action at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. More than 900 swimmers will be a part of Wave 1.

It is also mandatory for all swimmers, including those who are fully vaccinated, to undergo an RT-PCR test.

EMMA πŸ”œ #SwimTrials21 Wave II



Emma Sticklen takes 2nd in the 200 fly in a personal-best time of 2:12.58 (just .01 behind winner) to qualify for Wave II. #HookEm πŸ€˜πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ pic.twitter.com/h6i18k7Jyx β€” Texas Women's Swimming & Diving (@TexasWSD) June 5, 2021

Event qualification time standards at US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021

50m Freestyle

Women:

Wave 1: 25.99

Wave 2: 25.65

Men:

Wave 1: 23.19

Wave 2: 22.71

100m Freestyle

Women:

Wave 1: 56.29

Wave 2: 55.56

Men:

Wave 1: 50.49

Wave 2: 49.74

200m Freestyle

Women:

Wave 1: 2:01.69

Wave 2: 2:00.24

Men:

Wave 1: 1:50.79

Wave 2: 1:49.65

Read: US Olympic Swimming trials 2021: Event timings, lists and live streaming details

400m Freestyle

Women

Wave 1: 4:16.89

Wave 2: 4:13.28

Men:

Wave 1: 3:57.29

Wave 2: 3:54.21

800m Freestyle

Women:

Wave 1: 8:48.09

Wave 2: 8:44.01

Men:

Wave 1: 8:12.99

Wave 2: 8:08.95

1500m Freestyle

Women:

Wave 1: 16:49.19

Wave 2: 16:44.60

Men:

Wave 1: 15:44.89

Wave 2: 15:35.69

100m Backstroke

Women:

Wave 1: 1:02.69

Wave 2: 1:01.49

Men:

Wave 1: 56.59

Wave 2: 55.51

200m Backstroke

Women:

Wave 1: 2:14.69

Wave 2: 2:12.94

Men:

Wave 1: 2:02.99

Wave 2: 2:00.81

Caleb Dressel will be in action in Wave 2

100m Breaststroke

Women:

Wave 1: 1:10.99

Wave 2: 1:09.55

Men:

Wave 1: 1:03.29

Wave 2: 1:01.97

Also read: Explaining US swimming sensation Caeleb Dressel's tattoos

200m Breaststroke

Women:

Wave 1: 2:33.29

Wave 2: 2:30.49

Men:

Wave 1: 2:17.89

Wave 2: 2:15.28

100m Butterfly

Women:

Wave 1: 1:00.69

Wave 2: 59.59

Men:

Wave 1: 54.19

Wave 2: 53.37

200m Butterfly

Women:

Wave 1: 2:14.59

Wave 2: 2:12.56

Men:

Wave 1: 2:01.19

Wave 2: 1:59.63

200m Individual medley

Women:

Wave 1: 2:17.39

Wave 2: 2:15.26

Men:

Wave 1: 2:04.09

Wave 2: 2:03.02

400m Individual medley

Women:

Wave 1: 4:51.79

Wave 2: 4:47.72

Men:

Wave 1: 4:25.00

Wave 2: 4:23.24

Live-streaming Details of US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021

Both Wave 1 and Wave 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will be aired live on NBC Sport. The event will also be live-streamed on NBC Stream Olympic Channel.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee