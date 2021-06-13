US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2: Top men's swimmers in action on Day 1

With the US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2 all set to start in Omaha, Nebraska, fans are eager to see who will make it to the team for the Tokyo Olympics.

The second wave is for the top-seeded swimmers and will take place from June 13 to 20. The top two finishers in every individual event will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics-bound team. The first day of the US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2 promises a lot of action.

On that note, let's take a look at which stars will be in the pool on the inaugural day of Wave 2.

US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2: Stars to watch on Day 1

#1 Jay Litherland

He will be one of the favorites to grab the Tokyo Olympic spot in the 400 Individual Medley at the US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2. The versatile swimmer is a 2019 World Championship silver medalist.

He broke out on to the international scene after his bronze medal finish at the 2013 Junior World Championship in 4x200m freestyle. Currently part of the DC Trident club, Litherland will be eyeing his second Olympic appearance after being placed second in the 2016 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

#2 Carson Foster

The American swimmer made headlines at the age of 10 when he broke Michael Phelps' U10 National Age group record in the 100m fly. He became the youngest swimmer to ever complete the 50 fly in 30 seconds. Fast forward to June 2021, the 20-year-old will be one of the favorites to make the Tokyo Olympic team. He has the fastest time in the US in 400 IM and is fourth in the 200 IM.

# Chase Kalisz

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Kalisz will headline the 400 IM at the US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2. The two-time world champion is also a three-time NCAA champion and American record-holder in the 400 IM. His career-best in long course (50m pool) is 4:05.90 in the event, while in the short course (25m pool) he has managed a PB of 3:33.42.

US Olympic Swimming trials 2021: Live-streaming Details

All US Olympic Swimming trials Wave 2 will be broadcast live on NBC Sport (https://www.nbcsports.com/live). The event will also be streamed live on NBC Stream Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel).

