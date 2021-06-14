US Olympic Swimming Trials, Wave 2: Top swimmers in action on Day 2

The US Olympic Swimming trials, Wave 2, Day 1, got off to a flying start in Omaha with many swimmers making the cut to the Tokyo Olympics.

Chase Kalisz (4:09.09) and Jay Litherland (4:10.33) grabbed the first two spots in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley. This meant that both secured a berth in the US Olympic Swimming team. Kieran Smith, in the men’s 400m Freestyle, will be on the flight to Tokyo as well.

Read: US Olympic Swimming trials: Wave 2 schedule, event cut off times, where to watch, live streaming

On Sunday, the first day of the US Olympic Swimming trials Wave 2, Emma Weyant (4:33.81) and Hali Flickinger (4:33.96) topped the charts in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley. Thus, they have secured spots on the US Olympic Swimming team.

Chase Kalisz is the world’s most celebrated swimmer and legend Michael Phelp’s training partner.

US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2: Stars to watch on Day 2

As it was with Day 1, the second day also promises to be an exciting one.

Katie Ledecky

Arguably one of the most prominent names in not only USA swimming but on the world swimming stage, Katie Ledecky will be gunning to defend her 400m freestyle gold medal.

Katie Ledecky will be closely challenged by Leah Smith in the 400m at the US Olympic Swimming trials. The duo have dominated swimming events in the USA and will once again be pitted against each other in the 400m freestyle event at the US Olympic swimming trials.

The odds, however, are in favor of Katie Ledecky as she has the best timing of 3:59.25 in 2021, with Leah Smith a whopping five seconds behind her.

Also read: US Olympic swimming trials 2021 Wave 2 results: Kieran Smith, Emma Weyant, Chase Kalisz qualify for Tokyo

Claire Curzan

Clarie Curzan, one of the best-timed US swimmers of 2021, is gunning to cement her place in the USA Swimming team when she takes part in the 100m Butterfly on Monday.

With a time of 56.20, Claire Curzon leads an impressive field in the US Olympic Swimming trials. These include Rio Olympics bronze medallist Dana Vollmer and Keiso Dahila.

Dahila has been the fastest American swimmer for half a decade since 2015. However, she has slipped down the rankings to start the season in sixth place and would like to regain her lost steam.

Claire Curzan will also be challenged by Torri Huske and Katie McLaughlin. The time difference between Claire Curzan (56.20s) and Torri Huske (56.69s) this year gives us a sneak peek of how competitive this race can turn out to be.

Also read: Explained: Swimmers' shaving ritual before the US Olympic Swimming Trials

Michael Andrew

Michael Andrew finished a dismal 19th in the 100m breaststroke at the 2019 World Championships. However, he set the second-fastest time ever in US sports history in the event when he competed this year.

He has had his share of injuries but with a time of 58.67s in the event, he is one of the favorites to watch out for. He will be challenged by Andrew Wilson, Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Cody Miller, Kevin Cords and Nic Fink.

All of them have a clear chance of making the USA team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: Why aren't there enough black swimmers in the US?

Where to watch the US Olympic Swimming trials?

The US Olympic Swimming trials Wave 2 will be live broadcast on NBC Sport (https://www.nbcsports.com/live) and will also be live-streamed on the NBC Stream Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel).

Edited by Rohit Mishra