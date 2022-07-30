USA Swimming National Championships 2022: Day 4 recap, results, and more

The fourth day of the United States Swimming National Championships has come and gone, which means the full competition is almost over. Many top athletes have competed and won, including Katie Ledecky absolutely dominating everyone around her.

Yesterday's events at the United States Swimming National Championships included women's 400 meter freestyle, men's 100 meter backstroke, men's 100 meter breaststroke, and so much more. Here's how the events played out and who took home medals.

Swimming Nationals Day 4: Results

Here's the final standings in the women's 400 meter freestyle:

Final A:

Erin Gemmell, 4:06.17 Cavan Gormsen, +2.21 Kensey McMahon, +2.40 Maddy Gough, +4.90 Claire Tuggle, +5.33 Mariah Denigan, +6.36 Chloe Stepanek, +7.51 Sierra Schmidt, +8.88

Final B:

Blair Stoneburg, 4:13.82 Tylor Mathieu, +0.40 Beth McNeese, 0.46 Ayla Spitz, +0.74 Kathleen Golding, +0.74 (tied for fourth with Spitz) Kayla Han, +0.88 Elise Bauer, +1.81 Morgan Tankersley,+6.02

Final C:

Aurora Roghair, 4:13.86 Kathryn Ackerman, +0.41 Abby Carlson, +2.07 Aly Breslin, +2.61 May Geringer, +2.93 Kate McCarville, +3.01 Sloane Reinstein, +4.17 Ella Ristic, +6.63

Final D:

Sophia Karras, 4:18.93 Elyse Heiser, +0.83 Maggie Schalow, +2.29 Rye Ulett, +3.52

The men's 400 meter freestyle results were:

Final A:

Jake Magahey, 3:46.36 Jake Mitchell, +0.23 Kieran Smith, +2.12 Bobby Finke, +2.63 David Johnston, +3.33 Will Gallant,+3.47 Luke Hobson, +3.59 Nicholas Caruso, +5.00

Final B:

Rex Maurer, 3:51.28 Matthew Galea, +0.09 Gabriel Jett, +0.88 Thomas Hauck, +1.64 Kai Taylor, +2.06 Mason Mathias, +2.75 Norvin Clontz, +3.59 Tyler Watson, +3.89

Final C:

Alec Mander, 3:51.44 Elliot Rogerson, +3.27 Daniel Matheson, +3.71 Mikey Calvillo, +3.86 Connor Hunt, +4.16 Sean Grieshop, +4.91 Ilia Sibertsev, +5.98 Michael Bonson, +6.64

Final D:

Patrick Sammon, 3:56.17 Eli Shoyat, +2.75 Sebastien Sergile, +5.27 Andrew Jordan, +8.16

Here's the placement for the women's 100 meter breaststroke:

Final A:

Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:06.88 Olivia Anderson, +0.97 Talara-Jade Dixon, +1.27 Emma Weber, +1.28 Hannah Bach, +1.66 Mackenzie Looze, +1.73 Zoie Hartman, +2.28 Isabel Odgers, +2.28 (tied for seventh)

Final B:

Josey Panitz, 1:08.68 Bridget Engel, +0.52 Anna Keating, +0.59 Zoe Skirboll, +0.61 Stasya Macarova, +0.66 Mikayla Smith, +0.88 Danielle Herrmann, +1.85 Jordyn Wentzel, +2.60

Final C:

Matilda Smith, 1:09.65 Rachel Kimmel, +0.15 Cat Wright, +0.19 Noelle Peplowski, +0.24 Grace Rainey, +0.49 Gillian Davey, +0.66 Emma Lezer, +1.07 Iza Adame, +1.15

Final D:

Skyler Smith, 1:10.39 Ella Bathurst, +0.15 Denise Phielan, +0.23 Olivia Mendenhall, +0.65 Ella Welch, +0.78 Avery Klamfoth, +1.55 Caroline Bricker, +1.67 Bella Brito, +1.92

The men's swimming 100 meter breaststroke had a few close matches:

Final A:

Josh Matheny, 59.44 Casper Corbeau, +0.47 Kevin Housman, +0.80 Jason Louser, +0.86 Max McHugh, +1.38 A.J. Pouch, +1.49 Reid Mikuda, +1.50 Yuya Hinomoto, +1.62

Final B:

Nick Mahabir, 1:00.37 Matt Fallon, +0.38 Noah Nichols, +0.48 Michael Andrew, +0.53 Dillon Hillis, +0.59 Cooper van der Laan, +0.81 Maxwell Reich, +1.06 Raphael Windmuller, +1.18

Final C:

Jarel Dillard, 1:01.51 Colin Feehery, +0.29 Miguel Chavez Gonzalez, +0.43 Henry Bethel, +0.47 Alejandro Flores, +0.60 Luke Rodarte, +0.68 Coleman Modglin, +0.93 Chris O'Grady, +1.02

Final D:

Charlie Edgeland, 1:01.80 Daniel Li, +0.13 Noah Sech, +1.77 Andrew Zou, +2.19 Benjamin Delmar, +2.34 Harry Herrera, +2.52 Matthew Kroll, +2.84 Tona Zinn, +2.98

Here's the women's 100 meter backstroke stroke:

Final A:

Rhyan White, 0:58.91 Kira Toussaint, +0.33 Isabel Stadden +0.64 Amy Fulmer, +1.09 Gretchen Walsh,+1.12 Erika Pelaez, +1.42 Anna Peplowski, +2.03 Sophie Lindner, +2.85

Final B:

Morgan Scott, 1:00.48 Reilly Tiltmann, +0.11 Beata Nelson, +0.29 Catie Deloof, +0.69 Kylie Wilhelm, +0.96 Justine Murdock, +1.04 Natalie Mannion, +1.84 Grace Countie, +1.86

Final C:

Caitlin Brooks, 1:01.70 Emma Kern, +0.01 Olivia Bray, +0.47 Emma Atkinson, +0.70 Morgan Kraus, +0.77 Rye Ulett, +0.92 Ellie Waldrep, +1.05 Alex Roberts, +1.36

Final D:

Tess Howley, 1:02.38 Kayman Neal, +0.72 Teia Salvino,+0.98 Elyse Heiser, +1.16 Molly Donlan, +1.88 Paige Hall, +2.21 Kacey McKenna, +3.88

Finally, this is how the men's 100 meter backstroke final went:

Final A:

Justin Ress, 0:53.55 Adam Chaney, +0.13 Jack Aikins, +0.20 Nick Simons,+0.60 Destin Lasco, +0.85 Leon Macalister, +0.87 Nathaniel Stoffle, +0.92 Brendan Burns, +1.53

Final B:

Aidan Stoffle, 0:54.75 Christopher O'Connor, +0.19 Jack Dahlgren,+0.34 Grant Bochenski, +0.54 Jack Dolan, +0.61 Sebastian Somerset, +0.72 Baylor Nelson, +0.79 Ben Sampson, +0.79 (tied for seventh)

Final C:

Forest Webb, 0:55.41 Ty Hartwell, +0.03 Ian Grum, +0.61 Caleb Maldari, +0.72 Quenten McCarty, +0.75 Peter Larson, +0.75 (tied for fifth) Kai van Westering, +0.94 Dalton Lowe, +1.70

Final D:

Joshua Zuchowski, 0:55.89 Edward Huang, +0.93 Tommy Hagar, +0.99 Cam Abaqueta, +1.06 Thomas Heilman,+3.55

Day five is the final day of the US National Swimming Championships and will surely have many tight finishes. Check out the Team USA swimming site for more.

