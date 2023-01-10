"We deserve to be celebrated just as cis athletes are" - Transgender male swimmer Iszac Henig struggles with competition

Iszac Henig, a transgender male swimmer, finished last year as an all-American female swimmer. After completing that season, Iszac joined Yale's men's swimming team.

The swimmer has taken hormones for eight months, according to the New York Post. In an op-ed piece for the New York Times, Iszac Henig wrote:

"I believe that when trans athletes win, we deserve to be celebrated just as cis athletes are. We are not cheating by pursuing our true selves. We have not forsaken our legitimacy. Elite sports are always a combination of natural advantage or talent and commitment to hard work. There is so much more to a great athlete than hormones or height. I swim faster than some cis men ever will."

Henig believes the victories of trans athletes should also be celebrated. He hasn't had a great time in the men's competition. According to the New York Post, the trans swimmer competed in a meet against Columbia. Iszac finished in 11th place out of 12 competitors in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard freestyle, the swimmer finished in 10th place out of 11 competitors.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, his team finished in last place out of the five teams that competed. Henig's swim time was the slowest of all the competitors in the race, according to the New York Post. Despite having a tough time in the pool, the swimmer claims that he is trying to connect with his teammates. Iszac wrote:

"Instead, I'm trying to connect with my teammates in new ways, to cheer loudly, to focus more on the excitement of the sport. Competing and being challenged is the best part. It's a different kind of fulfillment. And it's pretty great to feel comfortable in the locker room every day."

Back in 2016, Iszac Henig competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials and two years later, was also one of the top 100 female swimmers in the USA.

Iszac Henig opens up about transition and the support received

In the same op-ed piece, Iszac Henig wrote about the transition, according to Swimming World magazine. The trans swimmer wrote:

"The first time I remember feeling different from the people around me was in fourth grade. I felt like I’d been thrust onstage for a show without having been given a script. Every interaction seemed wrong. Recognizing my bisexuality in seventh grade gave me a degree of comfort, like a candle held out against dark confusion, but even then, so much of myself still felt impossible to discern."

Iszac Henig continued:

"I felt most appreciated and closest to my true self when I was swimming, the sport that I’d been doing competitively since age 4. In the water, I could focus on the joy of racing. There is no feeling like pushing yourself to catch up to the person ahead of you, surprising yourself with what you’re capable of. My strength and musculature—traditionally masculine value—were celebrated. But the more I clung to womanhood, the worse I felt."

With the help of his therapist, Henig explored the balance of masculinity and femininity, according to Swimming World magazine. Iszac Henig spoke about the support he received. The trans swimmer said:

"I’ve been fortunate to receive so much support from my communities, especially from fellow trans athletes. I’m honored to be part of a group strong enough to withstand all of the undue attacks on our participation and personhood. Living in authenticity makes me a stronger, better man. ‌Being trans is one of the least interesting things about me."

Iszac Henig will be looking forward to improving his performances in the upcoming competitions this year.

