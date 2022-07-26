What did WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson say about Katie Ledecky?

WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson lauded Katie Ledecky as a 'machine that wreaks havoc' while also terming her one of the 'nicest' people around.

The brilliant Ledecky kept alive the dominant streak of Team USA Olympians, as she became the latest to win Best Athlete, Women’s Sports at the 30th ESPYS ceremony this Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Ledecky was one of the most prominent swimmers in America and had a massive boost in popularity after her four medals at the Tokyo Olympics last year. She beat Sunisa Lee, Oksana Masters, and Candace Parker to win the ESPY award.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Johnson introduced Team USA, where he described Ledecky:

"(She) swims like a machine created to wreck havoc and decimate with impunity. But in reality, she's about the nicest person you'll ever meet. And kindness matters, always."

Thanks to my family, coaches, teammates, teachers, sponsors, and friends — I have had the greatest support through each level of swimming. Thank you @espn for the ESPYS and a fun night with some great athletes and people. 🤩

Katie Ledecky is slated to swim the 100, 200 and 800 free, along with the 400 IM at the upcoming 2022 US Nationals.

What Dwayne Johnson said about Team USA?

Johnson appeared in the introduction for the Tokyo Olympics. Before the US Olympics team entered the arena, Johnson appeared in a video message and said:

"Right now, some of the very best athletes in all of America are gathered underneath the stadium where the show you've been watching has been taking place," Johnson began. "But in a matter of moments, everything changes. The longest wait of their lives is over and the culmination of their blood, sweat and tears finally arrives."

He added:

"It's not easy to bring the entire planet together, and it certainly wasn't easy tonight, but here we are. Tonight we are all so lucky to witness the hardest workers in the room; the athletes who are a brilliant tapestry of talent, commitment and drive. And now what was once considered unthinkable one year ago is a glorious reality. We come together united to celebrate the Olympians who exemplify the very best in all of us."

Johnson concluded by saying:

"It is their Games. It is our Games. Ladies and gentleman, I am so grateful in having the honor to present to you, Team USA."

More about Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is widely considered one of the most dominant freestyle swimmers this century. Having won ten Olympic medals, including seven gold, Ledecky has shattered numerous records across many events in the sport.

"To all of the young athletes out there, … find something that you really love, that you're good at, that can be a positive force in our world."—Katie Ledecky with a message after winning the ESPY for Best Athlete, Women's Sports

The Washington-born athlete started swimming at the age of six and began dominating the sport at the age of 15 when she made her first international appearance in the 2012 London Olympics.

She established herself as one of swimming's greatest in the next Olympics in 2016, where she bagged four gold medals, one silver and two world records.

Her total medal count stands at 42 (34 golds, 7 silvers and 1 bronze). She was also named the 2012-13 USOC SportsWoman of the Year, the 2016 Female Olympic Athlete of the Games and the 2017 Female Olympic Athlete of the Year by the United States Olympic Committee.

In her acceptance speech for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports at the ESPYS ceremony, she said:

"To all the young athletes out there, all the young kids, young adults, find something that you really love, that you’re good at, that can be a positive force in our world,"

Katie Ledecky continues to be one of the most dominant athletes of her generation.

