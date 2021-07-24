Tokyo Olympics 2020: What is Katie Ledecky's world record?

Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated US swimmers of all time. The incredibly successful athlete from Maryland has set several world records in women's swimming. The 24-year old qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials.

The Tokyo Olympics will be Katie Ledecky's third successive Summer Games.

Who is Katie Ledecky?

Katie Ledecky took up swimming at the young age of six. She attended the Little Flower School until eighth grade and then shifted to Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, where she finished high school. While in high school, Katie Ledecky shattered the national high school record twice in the 200m freestyle.

After graduating from high school, Ledecky joined Stanford University on a scholarship. Here, she was part of the Standford Cardinal swimming team and trained under Greg Meehan.

Representing Stanford Cardinal, Katie Ledecky won eight NCAA titles, in 200y Freestyle, 500y Freestyle (2), 1650y Freestyle (2), 4x400y Freestyle, and 4x800y Freestyle (2) at the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming Championships.

Katie Ledecky is the most successful female swimmer in the history of the World Aquatics Championships, with 15 titles.

About 18 years ago, I started swimming year-round and I still think it’s the most enjoyable sport, and one that teaches an important life skill. Katie Ducky and I are hoping that lots of young kids learn to swim this Summer...and have fun! pic.twitter.com/H8UQfVKadK — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) June 1, 2021

Katie Ledecky's world records

Katie Ledecky holds three world records in swimming - in 400m, 800m, and 1500 freestyles. She is nicknamed 'The First Lady of Freestyle'. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the US swimmer set new world records in 400m and 800m freestyles.

In the 400m freestyle event, Katie Ledecky swam a 3:56.46s to break the world record she set at the 2014 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. Five days later, she broke the 800m freestyle world record with a timing of 8:04.79 seconds. Katie Ledecky has held the 800m freestyle world record four times in her career.

In the 1500m freestyle, Ledecky clocked 15:20.48 seconds in the TYR Pro Swim Series 2018, bettering another of her own records. She has broken the world record five times in the event, the most by any female swimmer.

Katie Ledecky's Olympic performances

Katie Ledecky has been a successful athlete at the Games. She qualified for her debut Olympics as a 15-year-old. She was still in high school when she clinched the 800m freestyle gold at the 2012 Summer Games.

At the Rio Olympics, Katie Ledecky emerged successful with five medals. She swept the golds in 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles and 4x200m freestyle relay, and helped her team win a silver in the 4x100m Freestyle.

In Tokyo, Ledecky will look to defend her titles. Her campaign begins on 27th July 2021.

