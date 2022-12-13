Katie Ledecky is one of the most renowned athletes of her generation. She has won 19 World Championships, the most of any female swimmer, and 10 Olympic medals. Ledecky is a history-making athlete who has achieved an unquestionable GOAT status with the same tenacity and speed that helped her break 37 American records and 14 world records.

In an interview with SwimSwam, Katie Ledecky was asked about changing trends and gender equality in US athletics. She said,

"A lot progress is being made. I pour sports in terms of gender equality and I mean I've seen so many great female coaches on the pool deck here."

She said that there is a lot of progress and she believes that this is a revolution and more progress will be made.

She mentioned a few Stanford teammates who are into the coaching business, saying:

"And we have one on the floor at staff, Kristen, who's great... I even have a couple former Stanford teammates that are kind of getting into coaching a little bit like at the volunteer level."

Katie Ledecky speaks about her performance

Katie Ledecky was asked how fast she thought she was during the race and she said,

"I swam it pretty well.. I was like mentally descending the 500s and I think my third 500 was my fastest. The middle one was a little slower."

Katie continued to add that she was in control of the whole race and was very happy with the performance,

"But now you've split it so I felt like I was in control the whole way and I'm pretty pleased with that."

The last question was about how she could easily go 1500 meters without any trouble. Her reply was amazing as she said,

"I don't know, it'd be kind of fun I guess. I don't know, might be a little easier. Sometimes I love a good race so it might make me go a little faster."

She was interrupted when asked whether she could get under 15 anytime soon. She joked it off and replied,

"Oh no... of course no..."

Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated female American Olympians of all time in the individual competition, with six individual Olympic gold medals. She is often compared to Michael Phelps.

A three-time Olympian, Katie Ledecky made her debut as the breakout star and youngest American Olympian at the 2012 Games at the age of 15. She has won seven gold medals and three silver medals overall. With her accomplishments both in and out of the pool, she continues to make waves and motivate the general public.

