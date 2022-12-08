Caeleb Dressel, the Florida-born swimmer, is often termed as the successor to Michael Phelps in swimming. Many fans are even expecting Dressel to beat Phelps' medal record at the Olympics.

Dressel has won seven gold medals in the Olympic Games. He currently holds eight world records to his name.

But which Michael Phelps record did Caeleb Dressel beat?

Caeleb broke Michael Phelps' 100-meter butterfly record during the 2019 FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. While competing in semifinal 2 of the 100-meter butterfly event during the 2019 World Championships, Caeleb completed the event with a time of 49.50.

Phelps set the previous world record in the 100-meter butterfly event when he competed in the final of the same during the 2009 World Championships in Rome. The Baltimore Bullet finished first with a time of 49.82. This record stood for almost a decade before Dressel broke the record in 2019.

While speaking to reporters after his race, Caeleb Dressel said:

"Just the standard that Michael set, wanted to go after it. I hope he was happy watching me do that."

After breaking the GOAT Olympian's world record in the semifinals, Caeleb eventually won the 100-meter butterfly event at the 2019 World Championships.

Speaking to AP in 2021 about his comparisons with Michael Phelps, Dressel replied:

"I don’t want to say I just brush it off, because I know it’s going to be inevitable, but that’s not why I’m in this sport. It’s not to beat Michael. It’s not to go faster than Michael. I’m not in this to beat anybody’s medal count or records. I just want to see how far I can take this. I’m just a kid from Green Cove, who has no business taking it as far as I have.”

Caeleb Dressel broke his own world record in the 100-meter butterfly event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the final of the 100-meter butterfly event during the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb won the gold medal by finishing with a world record time of 49.45. The previous world record at the 100-meter butterfly was also owned by Dressel.

Caeleb Dressel's medal count at the 2019 World Championships

Caeleb Dressel had a massively successful performance during the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He won six gold medals and two silver medals in the Championships.

His first gold medal in that championship came in the 4x100 meter freestyle event. Team USA finished first in the event with a time of 3:09.06. Caeleb's second gold medal came in the 50-meter butterfly event when he finished with a time of 22.35.

Caeleb Dressel clinched his third gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle event followed by another gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly event. Notably, he broke Michael Phelps' world record in the semifinals of the 100-meter butterfly event. Caeleb won two more gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle and mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay events.

Team USA won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay event with a world record time of 3:19.40. Dressel's two silver medals in the 2019 World Championships were won in the 4x100-meter medley and the 4x100-meter mixed medley event.

