Who is Adam Peaty? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Adam Peaty is one of the best men's breaststroke specialists in the world today. The British national has been a consistent performer in international events over the past few years. After a successful 2016 Olympics, Peaty will hope to win more medals in Tokyo. Here's more on that and a few other things about the ace swimmer.

# 1 Adam Peaty was scared of water as a kid

Adam Peaty was born in Uttoxeter, England, as the youngest of four children. As a child, he was scared of water, until his mother enrolled him for swimming lessons. At the age of nine, he started swimming at the Dove Valley Swimming Club. Even though he broke several club records, he didn't take swimming seriously until the London Olympics. Since then, he hasn't looked back. Today, he is regarded as one of the best British swimmers of all time.

# 2 What is Adam Peatys' net worth?

Adam Peaty's net worth is estimated to be anywhere around $ 2 million-$ 5 million. His participation in the upcoming International Swimming League (ISL) is expected to earn him more money.

# 3 Adam Peaty's previous Olympic performances

In the heats of the 100m breaststroke at the Rio Olympics, he broke his own world record, clocking 57.55 seconds. He improved the record to 57.13 seconds to bag the gold in the final. This was Great Britain's first gold in Rio. He also won silver in the 4X 100-meter medley relay with Chris Walker-Hebborn, James Guy and Duncan Scott.

# 4 Adam Peaty's world records

Adam Peaty has broken his own record multiple times. He set a 50 meter breaststroke record in the 2014 European Swimming Championship, clocking 26.62 seconds. He has improved that record three times since. His 2017 World Swimming Championship time of 25.95 seconds is the current record. He broke his own world record in the 100-meter breaststroke event too, when he clocked 56.88 seconds at the 2019 World Championships.

# 5 How many medals has Adam Peaty won in his career?

Another European Title in the 50m 🥇 One more dance tomorrow with the boys 🦍



📸 AlfredoFalcone/LaPresse pic.twitter.com/gnd8kvpXNl — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) May 22, 2021

Adam Peaty is one of the most decorated swimmers in the world. He has two Olympic medals to his name. He is an 8-time world champion and a 16-time European Champion. Adam Peaty also represented England in the Commonwealth games and won 3 gold and 3 silver medals.

