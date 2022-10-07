How many siblings does Caeleb Dressel have?

Caeleb Dressel is well known for winning five Olympic gold medals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. But do you know about Dressel's siblings?

Caeleb Dressel has three siblings. He has one brother and two sisters. His brother is Tyler Dressel. His sisters are Sherridon Dressel and Kaitlyn Dressel. The star swimmer's father and siblings are all competitive swimmers themselves.

Sherridon is the younger sister of Caeleb. During the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season, she won the 50 back and 100 backstroke events. She finished second in the 50 backstroke skins race. In 2015, Sherridon won the Times Union Girls Swimmer of the Year award. She had won the same award back in 2014.

Sherridon also won the Class 2A Championships in both the 100 fly and the 100 back. She won by more than two seconds in backstroke and butterfly. Her last competitive appearance was during last season's ISL. She represented Team Cali Condors along with her brother Caeleb.

Tyler is Caeleb's elder brother. Both Kaitlyn and Tyler are also said to be competitive swimmers. Both have won district, regional, and state races. Kaitlyn won the Times Union Swimmer of the Year award in 2010, that same award that her sister has also won twice.

Caeleb Dressel and his medal count

The Florida-born swimmer has won 30 gold medals in his career so far. He has won seven golds in the Olympics. Two of those came at the 2016 Olympics and five at the 2020 Olympics.

His two gold medals at the 2016 Olympics came in the 4x100 meter freestyle and 4x100 meter medley event. He participated in the 100 meter freestyle event but finished sixth in the finals with a time of 48.02 seconds.

Caeleb Dressel

The 2020 Olympics was his most successful Summer Games so far. He won a record five gold medals in Tokyo. He was the fifth swimmer to achieve this feat. But the record for most medals won at a single Olympics is still held by Caeleb's former teammate Michael Phelps, who won an unprecedented eight.

Dressel won gold medals in the 4x100 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle, 100 meter butterfly, 50 meter freestyle and 4x100 meter medley events.

D ressel's first individual gold medal at Tokyo came in the 100 meter freestyle event. That event saw Kyle Chalmers of Australia finished second.

These two swimmers had faced off in the 100 meter freestyle event during the 2016 Olympics. Chalmers won the gold medal in the finals and Caeleb finished sixth. But during the 2020 Olympics, Dressel won gold. His time of 47.02 is an Olympic record for the 100 meter freestyle event.

Caeleb Dressel has also won 14 gold medals and two silver medals at the World Championships (Long Course). He has won six gold medals and three silver medals in the World Championships (Short Course).

The American swimmer has won two golds, two silvers, and one bronze medal in the Pan Pacific Championships. He has won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the World Junior Championships also.

