Who is Cate Campbell? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Cate Campbell is one of the greatest freestyle swimmers to have come out of Australia. The veteran swimmer will head to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a positive mindset to claim the 100m freestyle medal she disappointingly missed out on in Rio.

Campbell will be one of the flagbearers for Australia and will be eager to answer her critics this time. Here's more on that and a few other things you didn't know about the ace swimmer.

Also read: Cate Campbell atones for failure in Rio de Janeiro Olympics

#1 Cate is a Malawian-Australian

Cate is the eldest of five children and was born to South African parents Eric and Jenny in Malawi. Her mother was a swimmer and taught all her children to swim at the family home. She grew up swimming in the Malawian lake. Cate was homeschooled as a child and had no access to TV. Her family moved to Australia in 2001 and soon after that, she started training to become a professional swimmer.

#2 What is Cate Campbell's net worth?

Cate Campbell's net worth is expected to be around $1.5 million. She is one of the many Australian swimmers to have signed a deal with swimming company 'Arena.'

#3 Cate Campbell's health problems

Cate Campbell had a scary moment in 2018 after being diagnosed with stage one melanoma that developed in a mole on her body that she had all her life. Her dermatologist removed the mole and also the surrounding tissue, which left a mark on her biceps.

While talking about the health scare during her interview with the Associated Press, Cate said:

"I just went in for a routine skin check and the dermatologist just didn't really like the look of one of the moles, which had been on my arm my whole life and I hadn't noticed any changes."

#4 Cate Cambell has 6 gold medals from the Olympics and World Championships

Cate Campbell is one of the most decorated athletes in women's swimming. She has won five medals in the Olympics, which include two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The 29-year-old is also a four-time world champion and has five silver and three bronze medals from the event as well. Additionally, the swimmer has won nine gold medals in the Pan Pacific Championships. After taking a year-long break post-Rio, Cate came back in style winning four medals at the 2018 Commowealth Games.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics Swimming Schedule 2021

#5 Cate Campbell is still chasing an elusive individual gold at the Olympics

Cate Campbell has won five Olympic medals in her career, but that elusive gold in the individual event still misses from her resume. She was close to winning the Olympic gold medal in an individual event when she breezed through to the 100-meter freestyle final in Rio but fell short in the final to finish sixth. Cate calls it "the greatest choke in Olympic history."

#6 Cate Campbell is a world record holder

Cate Campbell broke the world record in the 100-meter freestyle event after she successfully completed her race in 50:25 seconds at the Australian Championships in 2017. She also set a world record with Team Australia in the Commonwealth Games in 2018, when she finished the 4x100 meter relay in 3:30:05 seconds to bag her third gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Also Read: Most decorated Australian swimmers at the Summer Olympics

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee