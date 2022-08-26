Who is David Johnston, breaking the American record in 800m freestyle swimming?

David Johnston broke the American national record in 800m freestyle. After winning at Duel in the Pool in Sydney, Australia last weekend, several American swimmers stayed behind for the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships.

The ongoing Australian Short Course Championships commenced on August 24 and will conclude on Sunday, August 27. It is being held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center in Sydney, New South Wales.

Swimming Australia @SwimmingAUS ‍♀️ #SydneySprints



Tune into all heat sessions at 10am and finals from 6pm using



Sign up now to watch the action: The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships officially kick off tomorrow!‍♀️Tune into all heat sessions at 10am and finals from 6pm using @newscorpaus 's home of live streaming, KommunityTV.Sign up now to watch the action: bit.ly/SydneySprints-… The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships officially kick off tomorrow! 🏊‍♀️💨 #SydneySprints Tune into all heat sessions at 10am and finals from 6pm using @newscorpaus's home of live streaming, KommunityTV. Sign up now to watch the action: bit.ly/SydneySprints-… https://t.co/nocvlLhN4h

The most notable performance came from American college swimmer David Johnston. The 20-year-old posted his personal best when he won the 800m freestyle event in Australia on Wednesday, August 25. He clocked a time of 7:30.41, breaking the American record. Michael McBroom held the previous record with a 7:33.99 from Duel in the Pool 2013.

Johnston was followed by Aussie Mack Horton clocking 7:39.71 for silver. Horton's fellow countryman, Alex Grant, finished the race in 7:40.18 for bronze.

He went through the first 100m in 53.38 and was at the 200-meter mark in 1:49.43. He turned in 3:43.38 at the halfway point and continued to pace the next 600m. He clocked splits of 56.05; 56.76; 57.19; 57.03; 57.16 and 57.07 before coming home over the last four laps in 55.77.

David Johnston, who is primarily known as a distance freestyler, is now part of the top 10 fastest men in the SCM (Short Course Meter) 800m event. He is currently the seventh fastest man in the event.

The 10 fastest men in the SCM 800 Free Performers of all time

Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42, 2008 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:25.73, 2020 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) – 7:25.78, 2020 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94, 2021 Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 7:27.99, 2021 Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 7:29.17, 2012 David Johnston (USA) – 7:30.41, 2022 David Aubrey (FRA) – 7:31.60, 2019 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 7:31.89, 2020 Alexander Norgaard (DEN) – 7:32.77, 2020

David Johnston's reaction to breaking the American national record

David Johnston said in an interview following the triumph:

“I can’t believe it, really. After the Duel win, I knew I was in good shape and I was determined to continue to have fun with no pressure and that’s just awesome.”

Johnston, a junior from the University of Texas, entered this meeting at a seed time of 7:54.40, which is his long course time. The Australian Short Course Championships is his first short course meeting ever. The 20-year-old is currently ranked 19th in the United States.

After setting an American record in the 800m freestyle event at his first short course meeting, he went on to showcase a strong performance in the 400 IM as well. The rising junior from the University of Texas clocked 4:02.84. He finished third behind Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Brendon Smith (4:01.11) and ASU’s David Schlicht (4:01.44).

Previously, at the US Long Course Nationals in July 2022, he came second in the 1500m event (15:02.37). He also finished fourth in the 400m IM (4:15.36), fifth in the 400m free (3:49.69) and third in the 800m free (7:54.60).

David Johnston is heading into his junior season at Texas and will be one of the scoring threats at the NCAA Championships. He shows promise to be an upcoming swimmer for the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12