“Who else squats barefoot?” – Fans react to Michael Phelps’ gym workout

Michael Phelps may have retired from swimming, but the decorated Olympian has still prioritized keeping himself fit.

The 37-year-old recently took to his Instagram handle to post a video of himself hitting the gym. Fans were delighted to see their favorite Olympian performing heavy squats.

"Definitely a swimmer. Who else squats barefoot?"

Fans react to Michael Phelps's squat video

On December 30, Michael Phelps posted a short video in which he can be seen doing squats. Fans buzzed his comment feed with astonishing reactions. There were a few 'Gym Pundits' too, who tried to correct his form.

The fans are just incredible. They simply cannot keep themselves from posting hilarious comments. Check out some of the over zealous ones:

"Fun fact. Ur mom is my grandpas cousin."

"2024. Let's go!!!"

" I blame it on a model broad with a Hollywood smile"

"it's 200kg"

"No spot is crazy"

"Be careful :)"

"here for the comments"

"How much is that?! 405?"

If there are love comments then there are definitely troll comments. The troller writes,

"#NoRep"

"No Reps! To have a regular rep the hip must go below the knees"

"also this song is *fire emoji*"

"who is the artist of the song"

"novacame by Frack Ocen get that on your playlist ASAP"

Michael Phelps is a celebrity who gets a lot of love and support from his fans. He has over 3.4 million followers on his Instagram handle and his posts are bound to attract a tsunami of comments.

He can often be seen on golf courses trying to capture medals on a different circuit. He enjoys his post-retirement life with his family and two adorable dogs.

